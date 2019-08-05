Quartararo edges out Viñales at the Brno Test 1Three Yamaha men lead the way in post-Grand Prix testing as the Iwata factory roll out a 2020 spec M1.

Rookie phenomenon Fabio Quartararo (Petronas Yamaha SRT) went faster than his Czech GP FP2 time to top the timesheets at the one-day Brno Test. The Frenchman’s 1:55.616 was 0.012 ahead of second-fastest Maverick Viñales as he and Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP teammate Valentino Rossi got their hands on an early 2020 YZR-M1 prototype, with Franco Morbidelli (Petronas Yamaha SRT) making it an Iwata factory 1-2-3 on Monday.

One of the key talking points leading up to the Brno Test was Yamaha rolling out a first version of next year’s bike. Rossi was out on a blacked-out YZR-M1 early in the day as he and teammate Viñales got their first taste of what the 2020 bike will be like, and the duo had a new seat unit to test for their 2019 bikes. They were out on track until the chequered flag was waved as ‘The Doctor’ shot up to P6 on his final run, with 63 laps completed by the nine-time Champion. Viñales got 74 laps under his belt ahead of Austria.

In the Petronas Yamaha SRT box, pacesetter Quartararo tested carbon forks on his M1, the same as the factory team use. Meanwhile, Morbidelli improved his time last in the session to set the third quickest time of the day and got a solid 78 laps under his belt – the same as Quartararo. The Italian tried a thumb brake which he has already used on some occasions, but his main focus was on settings.

Biker T-Shirts UK

Czech GP winner and Championship leader Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team) had three bikes at his disposal for the Brno Test. One was the one he raced with which has no carbon fibre reinforcements, the second had a small carbon fibre insert near the steering head and the third had a smaller carbon fibre insert. The seven-time Champion also tried a new Honda aero package on one of the RC213Vs, but he did most of his work on his standard bike and as he completed 70 laps, finishing eighth on the timesheets…likely not pushing too hard on test duty.

Cal Crutchlow (LCR Honda Castrol) also had three bikes to play with during the test. Similar to Marquez, one was his standard 2019 bike while another had the reinforced carbon chassis. Another had some “test items” on it and, again similar to Marquez, the British rider did most of his work on his standard 2019 package and ended the day P5. Teammate Takaaki Nakagami (LCR Honda Idemitsu) was mainly focusing on improving his setup, with the Japanese rider doing a Michelin tyre test at the end of the day to work on edge grip.

At Team Suzuki Ecstar, there was a high-speed crash for rookie Joan Mir with just under 45 minutes of the session remaining that brought out the Red Flag. Mir’s GSX-RR ended over the fence at Turn 1 and as a precaution, the Spaniard was taken to hospital for further checks. For teammate Alex Rins, work with the new aero package we saw across the weekend was his main focus, but he also had a small evolution on the chassis and swingarm that he tested in Barcelona. The Spaniard finished fourth fastest having completed 69 laps at Brno, with Mir also completing 69 laps – some while using the aero package for the first time – before his crash saw him end the test in seventh.

Ducati Team’s Andrea Dovizioso completed a steady 48 laps on Monday to finish 12th on the times, with the Italian testing a new swingarm for the Bologna factory. Teammate Danilo Petrucci was working on setup as they try to understand why the performance wasn’t quite there at Brno. In the Pramac Racing box, Czech GP podium finisher Jack Miller confirmed he had been trying a new Ducati chassis during the weekend. The Australian was back to the one he used for the first half of the season for most of Monday’s test, with Miller doing back-to-back runs to confirm the new one was the way forward. Moreover, he made progress with the rear shock. Teammate Francesco Bagnaia was focused on getting more miles under his belt and having found a new setup in FP4 at Brno, the reigning Moto2™ World Champion will hope to take more confidence into Austria. Bagnaia ended the test as the fastest Ducati, placing ninth – 0.632 from Quartararo’s time.

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Johann Zarco had a short day to keep his energy levels high for the team’s home race in Austria this weekend, with the Frenchman completing the least laps of anyone – 31. On the other side of the garage, Pol Espargaro did 49 laps as KTM worked on a little bit of everything: settings, electronics, chassis, aero package and suspension. Red Bull KTM Tech 3’s Miguel Oliveira got the chance to ride a full factory spec machine as well at Brno, impressively finishing the day just over a tenth off Espargaro on the timesheets as they took P14 and P15.

Aleix Espargaro had a carbon-reinforced chassis to try during the morning hours for Aprilia Racing Team Gresini, and in the afternoon the Spaniard tested a new swingarm for the Noale factory. He did 57 laps, with teammate Andrea Iannone doing 52.

It’s time for a couple of days rest after a busy day at the Czech adrenaline factory, but the riders are back on track for FP1 in Austria on Friday as the action kicks off at the Red Bull Ring.

Test results:
1. Fabio Quartararo* (Petronas Yamaha SRT) 1:55.616
2. Maverick Viñales (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) + 0.012
3. Franco Morbidelli* (Petronas Yamaha SRT) +0.139
4. Alex Rins (Team Suzuki Ecstar) +0.221
5. Cal Crutchlow* (LCR Honda Castrol) +0.324

*Independent Team rider





Latest News Gallery

Quartararo edges out Viñales at the Brno Test 1Pro-Race: Yamaha MT-10 Exhaust Range From £129.99 2Andrew Irwin becomes sixth different race winner before Brookes hits top spot 1Gajser & Prado Win the Belgian Grand Prix 1Horsman steals a stunner at Brno 150 not out: Marquez hits a half century of premier class wins 1Marquez obliterates the opposition, but 'Diggia' and Bastianini make their mark 1Canet beats Dalla Porta to the top step at Brno 1Anstie and Prado Master the Sand in Lommel 1Seabright demolishes the opposition in a drenched Race 1 at Brno 1Marc Marquez puts slicks on pole at a half-soaked Brno 1Alex Marquez two seconds clear for Moto2™ pole 1Arbolino ahead of the curve for pole in Czechia 1Redding claims Thruxton pole position by 0.059s 1Quartararo ousts Marquez on Friday 1A tale of two rookies: 'Diggia' and Bulega lead the way at Brno 1Rodrigo tops the timesheets before a crash rules him out 1Hickman holds the edge from Buchan and Brookes at Thruxton 1"Push at the maximum": attack mode engaged at Brno 1MotoGP™ teams up with HC Kometa Brno 1Massimo Tamburini's 916 at the Ducati Museum 1Suzuki offers summer test ride incentive with £500 off 1British Talent Cup ready to do battle at Brno 1MXGP and MX2 Battle in Lommel 1Thruxton dogfight awaits Bennetts BSB aces as the top six battle intensifies 1All new 2019 Triumph Rocket 3 R & Rocket 3 GT 1Tuuli takes first ever MotoE™ win after a tight battle at the top 1Venhill Fast-Action Throttle for Yamaha R1 1Travel Premier class this summer 1Irwin Joins Iddon at Tyco BMW For The Remainder of The 2019 BSB Season 1Marc Marquez makes it a perfect ten at the Sachsenring 1Alex Marquez sublime at the Sachsenring to take back the lead 1Dalla Porta does the business in Germany 1Febvre and Prado Dominant in Czech Republic 2Kawasaki Racing Team win at Suzuka - 1st world title for Team SRC Kawasaki France 1Yamaha Factory on pole at Suzuka 1Yamaha Factory confirm Suzuka 8 Hours provisional pole 1Glenn Irwin Parts Ways with Kawasaki 1Wemoto Braking News 1MXGP Returns to Europe in Loket 1MotoAmerica At Sonoma: Racing And So Much More 1Jorge Lorenzo to return at Silverstone 1Kawasaki Day at Knockhill – 7th Aug 1LS2’s Carbon Challenger for your crown 1Redding deals a double to win Monster Energy Race of Aces title 1Horsman comes out on top in dramatic Race 2 duel 2Redding "over the moon" to land Snetterton pole position 2Fenton Seabright storms Snetterton 1MotoGP™ Test Teams ready to hit the track at the KymiRing 1Redding lands top spot ahead of Mackenzie in Snetterton free practice 1JvB-moto returns with the brand new CP3 3Fantastic Offers Now Available Across The Piaggio Range 1New Nitro aramid hoodie launched 1How To Get Your Motorcycle Licence 2Avant guard 1250 RT protection 2Unprecedented 2019-2020 FIM EWC calendar 1Race of Aces: The battle to become the leader of the pack continues at Snetterton 1British Talent Cup rolls into Snetterton 1Phillip Island set to host the opening round of the 2020 WorldSBK season 1FORMER Snetterton WINNER Laverty STANDS in For Farmer at Norfolk Venue 1Garrett Gerloff Gets His First Career Superbike Win 1Davies takes first win of 2019 in Race 2 at Laguna Seca 1Decisive victories at MotorLand Aragón 1Gajser and Prado Unstoppable in Asia 1Elias Wins Race One At WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca 1Rea conquers Race 1 at Laguna Seca as Bautista crashes again 1Yamaha unveils the new 2020 YZF-R1 and YZF-R1M 3Yamaha unveils the new 2020 YZF-R1 and YZF-R1M 4Poles decided at MotorLand Aragón 1Six pack: Harrison dominates at S100; Pete Founds wins Sidecar Championship. 55Febvre and Prado win the Semarang Qualifying Heat 1Panigale V4 25°Anniversario 916: the Ducati tribute to the bike that changed Superbike history 1Chaz Davies tops Day 1 at Laguna Seca ahead of Rea and Bautista 1Cameron Beaubier Leads Day One At Laguna Seca 1Laguna Seca set to put on stunning off-track show for fans 1Suzuki and Arai release MotoGP-inspired Chaser-X 1Incredible 1290 Super Adventure Offers from KTM 1Ducati celebrates the 25th anniversary of the 916 with a limited-edition Panigale V4 1MXGP onto Semarang for the MXGP of Asia 1MotorLand Aragón welcomes the FIM CEV Repsol 1Brad Binder makes the step to MotoGP with Red Bull KTM Tech3 in 2020 1It's Laguna Seca Time For MotoAmerica 1Marco Melandri Announces his Retirement 12020 FIM Motocross World Championship Provisional Calendar - update 1USAWorldSBK: Fight for your ride! 1Alpinestars - FIRM boot 1Alpinestars - STELLA ANDES PRO DRYSTAR® Jacket TECH-AIR 1Get £500 free accessories with new V-Strom 1000 and V-Strom 650 models 1Fenton Seabright takes stunning first win in Race 2 1Rea takes first triple treat of 2019 ahead of Razgatlioglu and Bautista 1Jules Cluze returns to the top with Donington Park wi 1Sabatucci takes career first WorldSSP300 win in chaotic race 1Marc Marquez makes it a perfect ten at the Sachsenring 1Alex Marquez sublime at the Sachsenring to take back the lead 1Dalla Porta does the business in Germany 1Kunii snatches victory from Tatay at the Sachsenring 1Tuuli takes first ever MotoE™ win after a tight battle at the top 1Gajser and Prado take the Indonesian Win 1Scott Ogden pulls the pin in Race 1 to extend his lead 1Tuuli in a class of his own to take first ever E-Pole 1


@gridgirls
16.0k Followers
Follow

Random News Story/strong>

Takaaki Nakagami heads a Honda armada as testing concludes in Jerez

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR