Redding powers to the top of the times as 2019 Bennetts BSB kicks off with testing at Monteblanco 1The 2019 Bennetts British Superbike Championship kicked off today (Wednesday) with the opening day of official testing at Monteblanco in Spain and Scott Redding made his debut in style. The Be Wiser Ducati star set the benchmark pace, toppling fellow debutant Xavi Forés by 0.169s with Jason O’Halloran also cutting the advantage on his final run in third.

The opening day of testing got underway in perfect conditions at the Spanish circuit with Forés setting the early pace and holding the position on his second visit to the track as he prepares for his debut season in Bennetts BSB.

Redding though had been building momentum and on his penultimate run of the day he moved ahead of his Spanish rival with a sequence of faster laps as the Ducati V4 R debuted for the first time in Bennetts BSB specification.

Forés improved in the closing ten minutes of the day as he completed his final run of laps, but it wasn’t enough to topple Redding from the top.

Redding said: “It has been a good first day here in Monteblanco and have had great fun on the bike, understanding a lot of things and the team have been amazing – we have gelled really well. I actually miss them from the last test so it has been a relief after a long wait and I am looking forward to tomorrow to actually test some things on the bike, working with the new engine and the electronics to find the best ways. Day one is done and I am really happy and can’t wait to get back out tomorrow.”

Australian O’Halloran proved he was adapting well to the McAMS Yamaha, closing in on Redding and Forés in the final minutes to be just 0.321s shy at the chequered flag with two days still remaining.

Danny Buchan saved his best until his last run of the day for FS-3 Racing Kawasaki and he climbed the order to fourth, nudging back Luke Mossey and the OMG Racing Suzuki team in the closing minutes of the day.

Tarran Mackenzie made it both McAMS Yamahas inside the top ten as he posted the sixth fastest time ahead of Claudio Corti who had been making strides forward until a crash, but he was unhurt and able to finish the day.

Glenn Irwin led the Quattro Plant JG Speedfit Kawasaki charge as the title-winning team bid to retain their crown, he was marginally faster than his younger brother Andrew on the Honda Racing Fireblade with Josh Brookes completing the top ten.

Bennetts British Superbike Championship, Monteblanco, Official Test, Day 1 result:

  1. Scott Redding (Be Wiser Ducati) 1m:38.385s
  2. Xavi Forés (Honda Racing) +0.169s
  3. Jason O’Halloran (McAMS Yamaha) +0.321s
  4. Danny Buchan (FS-3 Racing Kawasaki) +0.750s
  5. Luke Mossey (OMG Racing Suzuki) +0.792s
  6. Tarran Mackenzie (McAMS Yamaha) +0.853s
  7. Claudio Corti (Team WD-40 Kawasaki) +0.872s
  8. Glenn Irwin (Quattro Plant JG Speedfit Kawasaki) +0.883s
  9. Andrew Irwin (Honda Racing) +0.978s
  10. Josh Brookes (Be Wiser Ducati) +1.100s

For more information on the Bennetts British Superbike Championship visit www.britishsuperbike.com



British Superbike

