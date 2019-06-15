Redding snatches it at Brands by 0.007s to claim first Bennetts BSB pole position 1Scott Redding claimed his first pole position in the Bennetts British Superbike Championship at Brands Hatch this afternoon by just 0.007s, edging out his Be Wiser Ducati teammate Josh Brookes in the closing stage of Datatag Qualifying ahead of tomorrow’s two races on the Grand Prix circuit.

A hectic Datatag Qualifying saw a big battle for the top nine positions in Q3 but it was Redding who snatched the top spot from last year’s King of Brands Brookes, who had topped the Q1 and Q2 sessions.

It was a busy start to the opening part of Datatag Qualifying for the Buildbase Suzuki team when Luke Stapleford crashed out at Westfield, but he still was able to make the cut for Q2 before holding 15th on the grid in Q2.

In Q3 Jason O’Halloran was left to fly the flag for the McAMS Yamaha to claim the final place on the front row; his teammate Tarran Mackenzie was moving up the order but a crash at Clearways left him initially concussed and bringing out the red flag on the session.

Tommy Bridewell will head the second row for tomorrow’s opening race after holding off Dan Linfoot to claim fourth on the grid, with Christian Iddon in sixth for Tyco BMW.

Peter Hickman was seventh on the Smiths Racing BMW ahead of Bradley Ray who had his best qualifying result of the season for Buildbase Suzuki team

Bennetts British Superbike Championship, Brands Hatch, Datatag Qualifying result:

  1. Scott Redding (Be Wiser Ducati) 1m:24.971s
  2. Josh Brookes (Be Wiser Ducati) +0.007s
  3. Jason O’Halloran (McAMS Yamaha) +0.325
  4. Tommy Bridewell (Oxford Racing Ducati) +0.545s
  5. Dan Linfoot (Santander Salt TAG Yamaha) +0.623s
  6. Christian Iddon (Tyco BMW) +0.650s
  7. Peter Hickman (Smiths Racing BMW) +0.739s
  8. Bradley Ray (Buildbase Suzuki) +0.881s

For more information on the Bennetts British Superbike Championship visit www.britishsuperbike.com

Scott Redding – Be Wiser Ducati
Pole position at Brands Hatch

“I really like this circuit. Obviously it’s the first time here for me on the big track, but I gelled with it really well to be honest. I felt really settled here after five or six laps on Friday, I thought I kind-of got comfortable with it and I can work on my pace, which was good. The bike’s working really well, so it allows me to do that.

“I feel confident after winning the last three races at Donington so a few things have just fallen into place and allowed me to do things how I want to do at my own pace, and it seems to be working in the right way.

“Once you get that one win, then you get three of them, you kind-of get hungry for them. I said if I come here and get on the podium I’ll be happy, it’s a new track, but if you’re in a podium position you can fight for wins.”





British Superbike

