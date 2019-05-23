Road & race screens for pre-injection bikes 1British bodywork specialists Skidmarx offer a huge range of screens for pre-injection sportsbikes, with designs for use on road or track.

Made in the UK from 3mm cast acrylic, the road screens come in standard or double bubble styles, in clear or tint, and are direct replacements for the original equipment.

For track use, the race screens are made from 2mm cast acrylic – the same material used in the screens supplied to Be Wiser Ducati in BSB – which is lighter and provides superior optical clarity. In addition to standard and double bubble designs, Skidmarx also offer a TT Tall screen, developed for use in long-distance road races, providing extra wind-protection for riders, so they can adopt a more comfortable upright riding position.

The popular Honda NC29 ‘Baby Blade’ pictured is one of many models from all the major manufacturers covered. Standard screens typically sell for £49.95, double bubbles for £59.95 and the 2-piece TT Tall race screens are £89.95 (all including VAT).

Visit www.skidmarx.co.uk to search for your make and model of motorcycle or call Skidmarx on 01305 780808.





