The Spidi Bolide is a motorcycle jacket for sportbike riders who want the best possible protection options without wearing a full leather race suit.

The Bolide is a CE prEN 17092-2:2017 Class AAA certified jacket with external Warrior shields on the shoulders and elbows, removable internal Warrior Lite Protectors (EN 1621-1 Level 1) in the shoulders, and Force-Tech protectors (EN 1621-1:2012) in the elbows.

For additional protection, there is an internal arrangement for either a level 1 or 2 Warrior back protector, and a Warrior chest protector, both sold separately. The primary chassis of the Spidi Bolide is 1.1 to 1.2 mm thick cowhide leather with high-tenacity elastic Flex Tenax Nylon 6.6 flex sections.

Both zip and clips are provided for attaching pants, and there’s an adjustable waist fastening to ensure a perfectly tailored fit.

SPIDI was born in the most important district for leather processing. Tanning in the Chiampo Valley boasts roots in the fifteenth century when farmers themselves began to tan and sell leathers. The beginning of the industrial process of tanning can be dated to the ‘800s; it’s towards the middle of the twentieth century that the art of tanning invades the whole valley, thanks to the electromechanical development, and counting now over 700 factories in that industry.

Almost six hundred years of tradition, innovation and research allow SPIDI using the finest leathers from around the world, wisely worked in this district in northern Italy, where tanning handed down for generations and where the common goal is to continue to refine the tanning process of leathers that will then be used in a variety of categories, such automotive, footwear, clothing and more. Spidi benefited from this amazing know-how to create the quality standards of leathers used in the motorcycle world.

The proximity to the world’s most important tanning district allowed to select the leathers and to define all the stages to reach the highest quality products that exceed standards.

SPIDI → BOLIDE

Sizes: 46 to 58

Colors: Black/Red, Black/White, Black, Black/Fluo Yellow

Price: North America $599.90, Europe €499.90

More info: https://www.spidi.com/product/p200-021





