Despite the best efforts of Honda Endurance Racing, who moved up to 2nd position on the grid, Team SRC Kawasaki France kept the upper hand and will start from pole tomorrow at the 8 Hours of Oschersleben.

Team SRC Kawasaki France’s three riders Jérémy Guarnoni, David Checa and Erwan Nigon, who have been very competitive since yesterday, reaffirmed their status as pole-sitter on the starting grid of the 8 Hours of Oschersleben.

The wind clearly threw riders off their stride at the Motorsport Arena this morning, but it did not stop Honda Endurance Racing improving their best laps. Randy de Puniet, Yonny Hernández and Sébastien Gimbert wrested second position on the grid, just ahead of Suzuki Endurance Racing Team and Wepol Racing (Yamaha), the only privateer faster than factory-backed squads, YART Yamaha, F.C.C. TSR Honda France and VRD Igol Pierret Expériences. With very small gaps between the riders, this race will be closely fought. The average of their riders’ best lap times, which determines starting grid positions, has all eight teams within the same second.

Cup at stake for GERT56

Wójcik Racing Team are in 9th place on the grid, ahead of GERT56 by GS Yuasa, the top Superstock. The German team lead the FIM Endurance World Cup standings and are well placed to win their first World Cup in front of a home crowd at Oschersleben.

In the Superstock category, GERT56 by GS Yuasa are ahead of Team 33 Coyote Louit Moto and No Limits Motor Team on the grid, while the other challengers in this class (Junior Team LMS Suzuki, BMRT 3D Maccio Racing and Moto Ain) are beyond the 15th slot.

Following the warm-up starting at 9am in Germany, the 8 Hours of Oschersleben will be flagged off at 1pm.





