SRC Kawasaki retain pole 1Despite the best efforts of Honda Endurance Racing, who moved up to 2nd position on the grid, Team SRC Kawasaki France kept the upper hand and will start from pole tomorrow at the 8 Hours of Oschersleben.

Team SRC Kawasaki France’s three riders Jérémy Guarnoni, David Checa and Erwan Nigon, who have been very competitive since yesterday, reaffirmed their status as pole-sitter on the starting grid of the 8 Hours of Oschersleben.

The wind clearly threw riders off their stride at the Motorsport Arena this morning, but it did not stop Honda Endurance Racing improving their best laps. Randy de Puniet, Yonny Hernández and Sébastien Gimbert wrested second position on the grid, just ahead of Suzuki Endurance Racing Team and Wepol Racing (Yamaha), the only privateer faster than factory-backed squads, YART Yamaha, F.C.C. TSR Honda France and VRD Igol Pierret Expériences. With very small gaps between the riders, this race will be closely fought. The average of their riders’ best lap times, which determines starting grid positions, has all eight teams within the same second.

Cup at stake for GERT56
Wójcik Racing Team are in 9th place on the grid, ahead of GERT56 by GS Yuasa, the top Superstock. The German team lead the FIM Endurance World Cup standings and are well placed to win their first World Cup in front of a home crowd at Oschersleben.

Biker T-Shirts UK

In the Superstock category, GERT56 by GS Yuasa are ahead of Team 33 Coyote Louit Moto and No Limits Motor Team on the grid, while the other challengers in this class (Junior Team LMS Suzuki, BMRT 3D Maccio Racing and Moto Ain) are beyond the 15th slot.

Following the warm-up starting at 9am in Germany, the 8 Hours of Oschersleben will be flagged off at 1pm.





Latest News Gallery

SRC Kawasaki retain pole 1Win all-expenses-paid trip to Italian Grand Prix with Maxxis 1Bautista back on top at the end of Friday free practices in Jerez 1Teammates Caricasulo and Krummenacher dominate day one of action in Jerez 1WorldSSP300: Gonzalez leads Spanish 1-2 after WorldSSP300 day one! 1Harrison takes victory in superb Senior TT to give Kawasaki first Senior win since 1975. 1Frenetic day at TT 2019 sees Hickman and Birchalls continue to dominate. 11SevenSeven2 MX join forces with Kawasaki Motors UK to offer new off‑road experiences 1Spidi - Bolide 1The FIM CEV Repsol arrives in Barcelona 1Patron MXGP of Russia Prepped to Race 1Triumph's Bobber Build Off - Ready for your votes 1Death of Daley Mathison overshadows TT wins for Hickman, Birchall brothers and Johnston. 3Venhill controls for 2019 MX bikes 1ARC VECTOR – THE REVOLUTION IS COMING 1LS2 helmet range glows 1Peugeot Pulsion – the smarter scooter 1ESPWorldSBK: Purebred passion 1WorldSSP heads to Jerez, where horse-power isn’t key 1WorldSSP300: Who will come out on top of the double-header at Jerez? 1It's Herrin In Race Two At Road America 1Cummins and Holden fastest as weather hit TT 2019 practice resumes. 4Danilo Petrucci storms Mugello for first Grand Prix win 1Double delight: Marquez takes first back-to-back Moto2™ wins 1Arbolino times his attack to perfection to take first win 1Reigning Champion vs rookie: Marquez snatches pole from Quartararo at Mugello 1Schrötter beats Lüthi to pole as Moto2™ records fall at Mugello 1Tony Arbolino holds the aces on home turf 1Carlos Tatay takes MugelloThings Get Rolling On Fast Friday At Road America 1Kunii aiming for a repeat of 2018 in Mugello 1Rookie invasion: Bagnaia and Quartararo rule Mugello on Day 1 1Luca Marini reigns Moto2™ on Day 1 at Mugello 1Suzuki sets the pace on Friday 1New Suzuki KATANA launched with low-rate finance for limited time only 1“One of the world's best tracks": Mugello awaits MotoGP™ 1Recovering Leon Camier to sit out the Spanish round at Jerez; Yuki Takahashi to replace him 1Indian Motorcycle unleashes V-Twin-powered fine art with its FTR 1200 Artist Series tank covers 1Lenovo™ announced as MotoGP™ Technical Partner 1All roads lead to Mugello: Dovizioso, Petrucci and Pirro ride through Tuscany 1It's Road America Time For MotoAmerica 1Ducati inaugurates the temporary “Anatomy of Speed” exhibition 1Dainese Presents Riding Master Franciacorta and Expedition Master Iceland 1MotoGP™ eSport Championship revs up for 2019 1Triple top for Harrison at TT 2019. 2Clash predicted at Oschersleben 1KEEP YOUR VISION CLEAR WITH R&G AND VISORCAT 1Triple winner Coward stars at Pre-TT Classic meeting. 6CRUTCHLOW AND NAKAGAMI VISIT GIVI AND FLOW-METER AHEAD THE ITALIAN GP 2Get ready for the Tuscan Tempest – Rookies Cup Race 3 in Italy 1Marquez makes history for Honda ahead of a Ducati duel for the podium 1Alex Marquez flies to first win since 2017 1John McPhee makes it five different winners in a row in France 1Pata set to extend their support to the WorldSBK Riviera di Rimini Round 1FTR 1200 Hooligan racers revealed at Bike Shed Show 1Dean Harrison sets the early pace at TT 2019. 2Donington Park delight for Redding with hat trick victories 1New expanded format for British Talent Cup announced 1Ogden emerges victorious in dramatic Race 2 at Donington 1Gajser and Prado On Form in French Qualifying 1Redding becomes 50th different race winner by celebrating first Bennetts BSB victory 1Victory for Bellas as 2019 TT Festival splashes into life. 3Horsman beats Ogden to the top step in Race 1 1Eurosport UK To Air MotoAmerica Races 1Farmer heads the field as top 18 riders covered by 0.8s at Donington Park 1Triumph Motorcycles launches its A2 Roadshow 1Dainese Settantadue launches Dunes at Bike Shed London 1Join the nationwide Suzuki dealership launch to celebrate the arrival of the new KATANA 1Acerbis Spanish Round to host two main WorldSSP300 races 1Yamaha Showcases Sporting DNA with Cycling Tours Sponsorship 1Road & race screens for pre-injection bikes 1MXGP Field Fired Up For French GP 1KTM 1290 SUPER DUKE GT: MY 2016-2018 SUSPENSION UPGRADE 1Stealthy streetwear from Weise 1Round 2: The British Talent Cup touches down in Donington 1Spidi Alpentrophy 1Happiness And Heartbreak In A Fraction Of A Second 1Hector Barbera to Line Up Alongside Irwin for BSB Debut 1New layout but who will hit the jackpot at Donington Park triple-header 1Degrease with Diamondbrite 1Gajser and Prado Perfect in Portugal 1Marquez makes history for Honda ahead of a Ducati duel for the podium 1Alex Marquez flies to first win since 2017 1John McPhee makes it five different winners in a row in France 1Cairoli and Olsen Pass their way to Pole Position in Portugal 1Marquez equals Rossi with pole, Petrucci and Miller complete the front row 1Jorge Navarro beats Luthi to pole after both go from Q1 to front row 1John McPhee becomes the first to take pole after topping Q1 1Kunii wins convincingly at Le Mans 1FIM Moto3™ Junior World Championship pole decided at Le Mans 1Vinales fights off Marquez to go fastest in France 1Brad Binder blasts KTM back to the top 1Ai Ogura on fire on Friday 1Alpinestars Presents: Limited Edition Johann Zarco 2019 Supertech R Race Replica 2Randy Mamola To Race IndianxWorkhorse Sprint Racer 2Win with KTM Test Rides 1Django updated 1More bikes on the box 1“I expect to be fast”: fighting talk in France 1Super Soco UNVEILS LIMITED EDITION CUX DUCATI EDITION 1


@gridgirls
15.7k Followers
Follow
You may also like

Lucas Mahias edges out title contenders with sixth pole of 2018

Kawasaki Toughest Choice

WorldSBK Tissot Superpole Race got underway before rain curtailed competitions

Aron Canet storms to opening Moto3™ pole

Federico Caricasulo takes first Tissot-Superpole of 2019 ahead of Krummenacher

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR