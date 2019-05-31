Suzuki sets the pace on Friday 1

Japanese rider fastest on the first day for home team SIC58 Squadra Corse – followed by a trio of Italians.

SIC58 Squadra Corse’s Tatsuki Suzuki took top Moto3™ honours on Day 1 at the Gran Premio d’Italia Oakley, putting in a 1:57.467 in FP2 to fend off a superstar Friday from Italian wildcard Kevin Zannoni (RGR TM Official Team). Second Italian Tony Arbolino (VNE Snipers) completes the top three at Mugello – all within an incredible half a tenth – with Niccolo Antonelli (SIC58 Squadra Corse) on the chase in P4, just 0.073 off the top and after topping FP1.

Beautiful sunny skies met the grid on Friday and the timesheets in Moto3™ made for a spectacle in themselves: Suzuki’s fastest lap was 1.6 seconds quicker than he went in the morning, Zannoni two seconds faster and Arbolino over a second – with many of the big improvers leaving it late. The likes of Antonelli also shaved a good chunk off their laptimes in the afternoon but he was a consistent presence in the top echelons, as was John McPhee (Petronas Sprinta Racing) as he ended the day fifth overall.

Biker T-Shirts UK

Another close trio followed from P6 to P8, with Gabriel Rodrigo (Kömmerling Gresini Moto3), Ayumu Sasaki (Petronas Sprinta Racing) and Marcos Ramirez (Leopard Racing) locked within just over half a tenth. Rodrigo was also second in FP1, but Sasaki and Ramirez both made huge improvements in both laptime and position by the end of play in FP2.

Italian veteran Romano Fenati (VNE Snipers), who won the race in 2014, was ninth fastest and just over three tenths off Suzuki, with Darryn Binder (CIP – Green Power) completing the top ten in a solid opening day for the South African.

Some names looking for more on Saturday will be Championship leader Aron Canet (Sterilgarda Max Racing Team) down in P12, key rival Lorenzo Dalla Porta (Leopard Racing) in P14 and Qatar winner Kaito Toba (Honda Team Asia), who ended Day 1 in a difficult P23.

It’s the fastest 14 on the combined times after FP3 who’ll go straight through to Qualifying 2, has Friday decided it or will we see a Saturday morning shuffle? Find out from 9:00 (GMT +2) before qualifying begins from 12:35.

Friday’s fastest:
1 – Tatsuki Suzuki (JPN – Honda) 1’57.467
2 – Kevin Zannoni (ITA – TM) +0.039
3 – Tony Arbolino (ITA – Honda) +0.047
3 – Niccolo Antonelli (ITA – Honda) +0.073
5 – John McPhee (ITA – Honda) +0.181





MotoGP Gallery

“One of the world's best tracks": Mugello awaits MotoGP™ 1Lenovo™ announced as MotoGP™ Technical Partner 1All roads lead to Mugello: Dovizioso, Petrucci and Pirro ride through Tuscany 1MotoGP™ eSport Championship revs up for 2019 1CRUTCHLOW AND NAKAGAMI VISIT GIVI AND FLOW-METER AHEAD THE ITALIAN GP 2Marquez makes history for Honda ahead of a Ducati duel for the podium 1Marquez makes history for Honda ahead of a Ducati duel for the podium 1Marquez equals Rossi with pole, Petrucci and Miller complete the front row 1Vinales fights off Marquez to go fastest in France 1Alpinestars Presents: Limited Edition Johann Zarco 2019 Supertech R Race Replica 2“I expect to be fast”: fighting talk in France 1Alpinestars Launches: 2019 MM93 Collection 1From the City of Light to Le Mans: Quartararo, Zarco and Lorenzo make a pit stop in Paris 1Motorcycle GP Legends To Appear at the Silverstone Classic 1BMW M Power for the fastest qualifier in 2019 1Andrea Dovizioso stuns Silverstone to retake the Championship lead 1MOTOGP STAR DOVIZIOSO TO RACE FOR AUDI IN THE DTM 1Quartararo crushes his lap record in testing 1Marquez wins, Rins gains and Quartararo heads home heartbroken 1Not too fast for Fabio: rookie makes history as he takes pole in Jerez 1Kunii takes Jerez 1 from Tatay and Baltus 1Ducati vs Honda: it's a head-to-head on Day 1 in Jerez 1Jerez Turn 6 named Dani Pedrosa 1"There are a lot of fast riders": fierce competition expected in Jerez 1Dovizioso: horsepower in Jerez 1Alex Rins fights off Rossi for first win as Marquez suffers shock crash at COTA 1Alex Rins fights off Rossi for first win as Marquez suffers shock crash at COTA 1Marquez on pole, Rossi in hot pursuit: can the 'Doctor' stop the King of COTA? 1Maverick Vinales deposes Marquez on Day 1 1Number 69 retired from MotoGP™ 1


@gridgirls
15.6k Followers
Follow
You may also like

Rea continues to lead the way as Jerez test comes to a close

Francesco Bagnaia seals sixth pole of the season

WorldSSP – Jules Cluzel leads the way on Friday

Tissot marks the end of an incredible MotoGP™ season with a spectacular new collection of watches

New Suzuki KATANA Set to Headline London Motorcycle Show

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR