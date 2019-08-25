The sad news that Chris Swallow lost his life in an accident at Ballaugh has been released officially by the Manx Motor Cycle Club, their statement is posted below. Chris was one of the gentlemen of the paddock; always welcoming and also a very fine rider; he will be very much missed by all who had the honour of knowing him. The circumstances of the tragic accident will be investigated fully by the organisers and the police. We join the MMCC in offering our condolences to Chris’s family.

STATEMENT ISSUED ON BEHALF OF THE MANX MOTOR CYCLE CLUB

The Manx Motor Cycle Club regrets to confirm that Chris Swallow, 37, from Wellington, New Zealand died today following an accident during the Classic TT Races on the Isle of Man. The incident occurred at Ballaugh Bridge during the Senior Classic TT Race.

Chris was an experienced competitor. He made his debut in the 2007 Manx Grand Prix and was a regular competitor in the Classic TT Races. He achieved two runner-up places in the 2012 Classic Manx Grand Prix – the 350cc and 500cc Races – and was fourth in last year’s Senior Classic TT Race.

The Manx Motor Cycle Club wishes to pass on their deepest sympathy to Chris’s family including his father Bill and his wife Jen and children.