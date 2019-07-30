Join the jet set this summer with the new Premier Cool helmet, which wraps up the latest technology and materials in a compact, light and practical design.

Ideal for use in hot weather, the Cool’s demi-jet design combines a full-length anti-scratch external visor, to protect the wearer from wind, dust and bugs, with an open-face style shell, allowing the rider to experience the full effect of a cooling breeze.

Inside, a retractable sun visor provides instant relief from the sun’s glare.

Impact protection is taken care of by a light and strong advanced polycarbonate shell, which comes in two sizes, to ensure the lowest possible profile and best fit for the size. It is also compact enough to fit in most under-seat storage compartments, top boxes and side cases.

An adjustable ventilation system and moisture-wicking, anti-allergenic and antibacterial lining work together to keep the rider cool and comfy in the heat of the city – the lining is removable and washable too, for season-long freshness.

A micro-adjustable strap fastens the helmet firmly in place, and is quick-release, so there’s no fiddling around when your destination is reached.

New for 2019, the Premier Cool comes in sizes XS-XL in a choice of three colours: classic Matt Black, contemporary Bronze, and a bright Neon version too. Prices start at just £109.95 [£119.95 for colours] and the Cool is covered by a 5-year warranty.

For more information on the 2019 range of Premier Helmets visit www.thekeycollection.co.uk or call 0117 971 9200.





