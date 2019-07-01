What is to come from WorldSSP300 at Donington Park? 1Fierce action and dramatic final laps are all in a day’s work for WorldSSP300: but even more is in the offing in the UK!

2019 is proving to be a vintage year for the WorldSSP300 championship, as new faces go in pursuit of the old guard. With the championship going to the United Kingdom for the next battleground, it promises to be an exciting spectacle, but who will come out on top this time around?

A 43-point lead sets aside Manuel Gonzalez from the rest of the WorldSSP300 grid, as the 16-year-old Spanish rider continues to set the world on fire. Having not claimed a win at Misano, it was the first round he had failed to stand on the top step of the podium. The opposition are starting to show their true colours as the season moves on, making Donington Park is crucial for the championship leader, who was only 12th at the circuit last year.

Second in the championship belongs to the reigning champion, Ana Carrasco. A superb win in sunny conditions on Sunday saw the Spaniard conquer the opposition for her fourth career victory. Now, the title race goes to the Donington Park, a track at which Carrasco was a winner at in 2018 with a huge 4.6s gap. With her first win of the 2019 season under her belt, has that opened the floodgates for more success to come before the Summer break?

Biker T-Shirts UK

Joint-second in the championship but third overall by virtue of no wins in 2019, Dutchman Scott Deroue (Kawasaki MOTOPORT) endured a torrid time at Misano. With just nine points from the last two races, the championship gap has opened massively. Deroue took a podium at Donington Park back in 2017 when he was third, whilst he was only able to finish sixth in 2018. A first win this season must come soon if he is to have any hope of an elusive first crown.

Marc Garcia’s (DS Junior Team) form in recent rounds has picked up and the 2017 WorldSSP champion is back in the leading group. Despite not scoring at Misano, the 19-year-old Spanish rider sits on 50 points, although some 58 behind fellow countryman Gonzalez at the top of the championship tree. Garcia has second in 2017 at the circuit, with just 0.067s separating him and race winner, Mika Perez (Scuderia Maranga Racing). Will Garcia go one better in 2019?

German rider Jan-Ole Jahnig (Freudenberg KTM Junior Team) sits in fifth place in the championship, as his consistency in 2019 had seen him finish in the top seven at every round until his crash in Misano. 60 points back of the championship lead may seem like a fair way, but he is only 17 points behind second place. A seventh last year at Donington Park makes him one to watch in 2019.

Behind the leading quintet, keep an eye on French duo Hugo De Cancellis (Team Trasimeno Yamaha) and Andy Verdoïa (BCD Yamaha MS Racing). They are firmly in the battle for race wins and for top positions in the championship. Galang Hendra Pratama (Semakin Di Depan Biblion Motoxracing) is still eager for his first podium of the season after being cruelly denied again in Misano, whilst Omar Bonoli (Team Trasimeno Yamaha) will hope to be back at the sharp end. There are wildcards to keep an eye on too, so be sure not to miss any WorldSSP300 drama!





World Superbike

Rea conquerers his 75th WorldSBK victory as Bautista crashes early on 1WorldSSP: Krummenacher beats Caricasulo after titanic final lap battle 1Wet Race 1 sees Rea victorious as Sykes and Bautista completes podium 1Van der Mark sets the fastest lap time ahead of Rea and Bautista before suffering a huge crash 1RiminiWorldSBK: Electric feel 1Prosecco DOC named Event Main sponsor of the 2019 WorldSBK UK Round 1Michael van der Mark takes first win of the season as championship leader Bautista crashes 1Bautista takes home win ahead of van der Mark. Melandri third after Rea penalty 1Bautista back on top at the end of Friday free practices in Jerez 1ESPWorldSBK: Purebred passion 1Recovering Leon Camier to sit out the Spanish round at Jerez; Yuki Takahashi to replace him 1Pata set to extend their support to the WorldSBK Riviera di Rimini Round 1WorldSBK Tissot Superpole Race got underway before rain curtailed competitions 1Jonathan Rea returns to the top step of the podium in Race 1 1Reigning World Champion Rea on top again with Davies and Sykes close behind 1ITAWorldSBK: Enjoy the best of the WorldSBK entertainment in Italy 1ITAWorldSBK: A tale at every turn 1Unstoppable Bautista continues to make history winning again in Race 2 at the Cathedral of Speed 1Bautista on pole for Sunday's Race 1 and Race 2 1WorldSBK Race 1 postponed due to weather condition in Assen 1Thrilling first day of action at TT Circuit Assen ends with Tom Sykes on top 1NLDWorldSBK: A weekend of entertainment awaits Dutch fans in Assen 1Home-hero Bautista takes ninth consecutive victory in Race 2 at MotorLand Aragon 1Alvaro Bautista takes seventh consecutive victory in WorldSBK in Race 1 at MotorLand Aragon 1Alvaro Bautista sets the pace at MotorLand Aragon after FP2 1AragonWorldSBK: The Motocard Aragon Round promises added fan entertainment 1AragonWorldSBK: Ducati or Kawasaki? Who will become the most successful manufacturer at Motorland Aragon? 1AragonWorldSBK: Who will climb the wall? 1Alvaro Bautista makes it six out of six wins in Buriram 1Alvaro Bautista takes Race One win and fourth successive victory in WorldSBK 1


@gridgirls
15.9k Followers
Follow
video
You may also like

Yamaha rider takes on Marquez and comes out on top at Assen

Gradinger takes first Austrian Tissot Superpole in history at MotorLand Aragon

Why people with persistent injuries from a road traffic accident should be able to request an Upright Open MRI scan

Alvaro Bautista sets the pace at MotorLand Aragon after FP2

AragonWorldSBK: Ducati or Kawasaki? Who will become the most successful manufacturer at Motorland Aragon?

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR