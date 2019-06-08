Maxxis is celebrating the launch of its all-new Maxxcross MX-ST, by offering customers who purchase a pair of its revolutionary new motocross tyres the chance to win an all-expenses-paid trip to the Italian motocross Grand Prix at Imola on August 18.

To enter the prize draw customers simply need to purchase one pair of tyres. They will then be invited to complete an entry form in-store, or alternatively enter online at www.mx-st.com.

Developed by Maxxis in partnership with seven-time AMA Supercross champion Jeremy McGrath, the new MX-ST uses a unique tread block design for improved grip and cornering performance, while also extending tyre life. The MX-ST’s lightweight, pliable carcass design also delivers greater stability, comfort, and improves feel, impact absorption, and confidence over jumps. The tyre has already proven its pedigree in the EMX250 championship, with Alberto Forato winning both motos and taking the overall victory onboard his Maxxis-shod Husqvarna at both Matterley Basin and Trentino.

Currently available for 21” and 19” rims, more sizes will be available in the summer, making the MX-ST available for youth and junior championships also.

Maxxis International UK’s Managing Director, Derek McMartin, said,“Since the tyre has been available to teams in the MXGP and EMX championships we’ve had nothing but positive feedback from riders and mechanics. The new MX-ST was designed and developed with one goal in mind, which was to provide a higher level of performance in all areas, than currently available from our rivals. This is a tyre for both the professional racer and clubman rider, and we’re delighted to celebrate it’s availability and give customers the chance to visit the Italian Grand Prix as our special guests, with paddock and hospitality access.”

For 2019 Maxxis is the title sponsor and an official tyre supplier of both MXGP and the British Motocross Championship, and is currently offering a win bonus in the domestic series that can see riders on the MX-ST win £150 per round.

For more information on the MX-ST click here. For details on the Maxxis win bonus scheme, click here.





Industry News Gallery



You may also like