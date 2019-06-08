Win all-expenses-paid trip to Italian Grand Prix with Maxxis 1

Maxxis is celebrating the launch of its all-new Maxxcross MX-ST, by offering customers who purchase a pair of its revolutionary new motocross tyres the chance to win an all-expenses-paid trip to the Italian motocross Grand Prix at Imola on August 18.

To enter the prize draw customers simply need to purchase one pair of tyres. They will then be invited to complete an entry form in-store, or alternatively enter online at www.mx-st.com.

Developed by Maxxis in partnership with seven-time AMA Supercross champion Jeremy McGrath, the new MX-ST uses a unique tread block design for improved grip and cornering performance, while also extending tyre life. The MX-ST’s lightweight, pliable carcass design also delivers greater stability, comfort, and improves feel, impact absorption, and confidence over jumps. The tyre has already proven its pedigree in the EMX250 championship, with Alberto Forato winning both motos and taking the overall victory onboard his Maxxis-shod Husqvarna at both Matterley Basin and Trentino.

Biker T-Shirts UK

Currently available for 21” and 19” rims, more sizes will be available in the summer, making the MX-ST available for youth and junior championships also.

Maxxis International UK’s Managing Director, Derek McMartin, said,“Since the tyre has been available to teams in the MXGP and EMX championships we’ve had nothing but positive feedback from riders and mechanics. The new MX-ST was designed and developed with one goal in mind, which was to provide a higher level of performance in all areas, than currently available from our rivals. This is a tyre for both the professional racer and clubman rider, and we’re delighted to celebrate it’s availability and give customers the chance to visit the Italian Grand Prix as our special guests, with paddock and hospitality access.”

For 2019 Maxxis is the title sponsor and an official tyre supplier of both MXGP and the British Motocross Championship, and is currently offering a win bonus in the domestic series that can see riders on the MX-ST win £150 per round.

For more information on the MX-ST click here. For details on the Maxxis win bonus scheme, click here.





Industry News Gallery

SevenSeven2 MX join forces with Kawasaki Motors UK to offer new off‑road experiences 1Spidi - Bolide 1Triumph's Bobber Build Off - Ready for your votes 1Venhill controls for 2019 MX bikes 1Exciting features have been added to the line‑up for Kawasaki’s live event – World of Kawasaki 2019 1ARC VECTOR – THE REVOLUTION IS COMING 1LS2 helmet range glows 1Peugeot Pulsion – the smarter scooter 1New Suzuki KATANA launched with low-rate finance for limited time only 1Indian Motorcycle unleashes V-Twin-powered fine art with its FTR 1200 Artist Series tank covers 1Ducati inaugurates the temporary “Anatomy of Speed” exhibition 1Dainese Presents Riding Master Franciacorta and Expedition Master Iceland 1KEEP YOUR VISION CLEAR WITH R&G AND VISORCAT 1FTR 1200 Hooligan racers revealed at Bike Shed Show 1Triumph Motorcycles launches its A2 Roadshow 1Dainese Settantadue launches Dunes at Bike Shed London 1Join the nationwide Suzuki dealership launch to celebrate the arrival of the new KATANA 1SHIELD YOUR MACHINE FROM CORROSION WITH R&G 1Yamaha Showcases Sporting DNA with Cycling Tours Sponsorship 1Road & race screens for pre-injection bikes 1KTM 1290 SUPER DUKE GT: MY 2016-2018 SUSPENSION UPGRADE 1Stealthy streetwear from Weise 1Spidi Alpentrophy 1Degrease with Diamondbrite 1Alpinestars Presents: Limited Edition Johann Zarco 2019 Supertech R Race Replica 2Randy Mamola To Race IndianxWorkhorse Sprint Racer 2Win with KTM Test Rides 1Django updated 1More bikes on the box 1Super Soco UNVEILS LIMITED EDITION CUX DUCATI EDITION 1


@gridgirls
15.7k Followers
Follow
You may also like

SevenSeven2 MX join forces with Kawasaki Motors UK to offer new off‑road experiences

Suzuki launches massive March sale with up to 35% off accessories

Scott Deroue stuns with victory of the year as Carrasco struggles

Dovi tops the Termas shuffle as 21 riders finish Friday within a second

Andrea Iannone leads Friday at Phillip Island, with four factories in the top five

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR