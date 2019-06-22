WorldSSP300: Gonzalez heads mixed-up WorldSSP300 grid 1With rain interfering with the WorldSSP300 grid, it was another spectacular Tissot Superpole session at Misano.

In a rain-affected WorldSSP300 Tissot Superpole session, the grid for the main race on Sunday will see a staggered approach, with those riders in Group A starting from odd grid positions in first, third, fifth etc, and even position starting slots for Group B riders, in a second, fourth, sixth etc format. With this situation, Manuel Gonzalez (Kawasaki ParkinGO Team) took pole position ahead of Andy Verdoïa (BCD Yamaha MS Racing) and Ana Carrasco (Kawasaki Provec WorldSSP300) in third.

Gonzalez took to the circuit when it was dry, putting in a strong banker-lap to top Group A, before the rain began to fall with just under five minutes to go. In the Group B session, France’s Andy Verdoïa finished on top which put him in second on the grid on the combined timesheets. The Yamaha rider will look to take his first win and remain in the title fight on Sunday. Reigning WorldSSP300 Champion Ana Carrasco took third, as she looks to continue her bounce back in form.

Having been in the top five at Jerez, it was Victor Steeman (Freudenberg KTM Junior Team) who headed the second row from Group B, ahead of Indonesian rider Galang Hendra Pratama (Semakin Di Depan Biblion Motoxracing) from Group A and Italian wildcard Emanuele Vocino (GRADARACorse) in sixth, having placed third in the wet Group B. He will look to repeat Manuel Bastianelli’s (Prodina IRCOS Kawasaki) achievement from 2018, by taking a win as a wildcard at Misano.

Biker T-Shirts UK

Down the order, it will be the Last Chance Race for the likes of Omar Bonoli (Team Trasimeno Yamaha) and Tom Edwards (Kawasaki ParkinGO Team), whilst Marc Garcia (DS Junior Team) slipped to 15th and only a few places ahead of Scott Deroue in 18th for the main race on Sunday.

Despite a delay in proceedings due to the weather, it was a frantic WorldSSP300 Last Chance Race, run at the Misano circuit over 13 laps. As usual, the top six finishers go through to join the regular riders on the grid for Sunday’s main race and leading them over the line was Kevin Sabatucci (Team Trasimeno Yamaha).

Starting from 21st, Sabatucci had to work hard to get to the front of the field and at one point, he didn’t look like he would feature. However, it was a crash for race leader Bahattin Sofuoglu (Turkish Puccetti Racing by TSM) that closed the leading group up and put more value on the leading positions.

At the line, Sabatucci saw off Maximilian (Freudenberg KTM WorldSSP Team) and Enzo De La Vega (Team MHP Racing – Patrick Pons). In fourth place was Nick Kalinin (Nutec – RT Motorsports by SKM – Kawasaki), with Jose Luis Perez Gonzalez (DS Junior Team) and Tom Edwards (Kawasaki ParkinGO Team) completing the list of riders who will join the rest of the field on Sunday! Dino Iozzo (Nutec – RT Motorsports by SKM – Kawasaki) just missed out and finished seventh.

Pole Position – Manuel Gonzalez (Kawasaki ParkinGO Team)
“I am very happy with this result. We knew that with the changing conditions today was going to be difficult, so I tried to put in my best lap in the first minutes of the session to get a good position on the grid for tomorrow. I felt really comfortable on the bike, and I have to say thanks for that to my team. I think that we will be able to fight again for the win”.

#RiminiWorldSBK WorldSSP300 at Misano World Circuit:
Tissot Superpole
1. Manuel Gonzalez (Kawasaki ParkinGO Team) 1’49.646
2. Andy Verdoïa (BCD Yamaha MS Racing) 1’59.231
3. Ana Carrasco (Kawasaki Provec WorldSSP300) 1’50.245





World Superbike

Wet Race 1 sees Rea victorious as Sykes and Bautista completes podium 1Van der Mark sets the fastest lap time ahead of Rea and Bautista before suffering a huge crash 1RiminiWorldSBK: Electric feel 1Prosecco DOC named Event Main sponsor of the 2019 WorldSBK UK Round 1Michael van der Mark takes first win of the season as championship leader Bautista crashes 1Bautista takes home win ahead of van der Mark. Melandri third after Rea penalty 1Bautista back on top at the end of Friday free practices in Jerez 1ESPWorldSBK: Purebred passion 1Recovering Leon Camier to sit out the Spanish round at Jerez; Yuki Takahashi to replace him 1Pata set to extend their support to the WorldSBK Riviera di Rimini Round 1WorldSBK Tissot Superpole Race got underway before rain curtailed competitions 1Jonathan Rea returns to the top step of the podium in Race 1 1Reigning World Champion Rea on top again with Davies and Sykes close behind 1ITAWorldSBK: Enjoy the best of the WorldSBK entertainment in Italy 1ITAWorldSBK: A tale at every turn 1Unstoppable Bautista continues to make history winning again in Race 2 at the Cathedral of Speed 1Bautista on pole for Sunday's Race 1 and Race 2 1WorldSBK Race 1 postponed due to weather condition in Assen 1Thrilling first day of action at TT Circuit Assen ends with Tom Sykes on top 1NLDWorldSBK: A weekend of entertainment awaits Dutch fans in Assen 1Home-hero Bautista takes ninth consecutive victory in Race 2 at MotorLand Aragon 1Alvaro Bautista takes seventh consecutive victory in WorldSBK in Race 1 at MotorLand Aragon 1Alvaro Bautista sets the pace at MotorLand Aragon after FP2 1AragonWorldSBK: The Motocard Aragon Round promises added fan entertainment 1AragonWorldSBK: Ducati or Kawasaki? Who will become the most successful manufacturer at Motorland Aragon? 1AragonWorldSBK: Who will climb the wall? 1Alvaro Bautista makes it six out of six wins in Buriram 1Alvaro Bautista takes Race One win and fourth successive victory in WorldSBK 1THAWorldSBK: Entertainment continues off-track at the Destination of Speed 1THAWorldSBK: Will Kawasaki continue their supremacy in Thailand? 1


@gridgirls
15.8k Followers
Follow
You may also like

WorldSSP300 returns with over 50 riders hungry for glory

Stay warmer with Suzuki this winter with up to 45% off heated grips

García, Pons, Salvador and Duran lead grids in Jerez

Tommy Hayden Joins Estenson Racing

Acerbis Spanish Round to host two main WorldSSP300 races

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR