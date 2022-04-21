Click here for more info on Bike4Life Fest

World Ducati Week 2022 is once again ready to give life to an extraordinary weekend of emotion, passion and fun. The eleventh edition of the international meeting par excellence in the world of two wheels will be held from 22 to 24 July at the “Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli”, and will once again embrace the worldwide family of Ducatisti and all passionate motorcyclists.

World Ducati Week is open to an audience of all nationalities, ages, genders, personalities and backgrounds. From those who love to discover the world by travelling by motorbike between villages and winding roads, to those who devour the track lap after lap and to all motorcyclists who venture into the most exciting off-roads paths. The WDW is a perfect opportunity for everyone to experience the passion for two wheels, all united by a single motto: “Let’s Ride as One”.

For the occasion, the Adriatic coast will be transformed into an unparalleled mix of happiness, roaring engines, track sessions, riding experiences, parades, riders, shows and joy.

There are many events and activities in preparation. Among the most exciting attractions is the Race of Champions, the unique and extraordinary race that sees the Ducati riders compete against each other on the track and put on an unparalleled show, thrilling all the fans present at the Misano World Circuit. The same heroes who compete on circuits all over the world every weekend in the MotoGP, Superbike and Supersport championships.

Tickets for the event can be purchased on the Ducati website and are available in the Biker Pass (participant with motorcycle) and Visitor Pass (passenger or participant on foot) formula, valid for one or all three days of the event.

Both Passes give access to all public areas of the event, with the opportunity to take part for free in many activities, from contests to talks with Ducati engineers, designers and experts, to autograph sessions with the riders. The 3-Day Pass also offers some unmissable opportunities, including a ride on the track with your own motorcycle, test rides of Ducati models and the Ducati Riding Academy classes.

Furthermore, for all WDW ticket holders it will be possible to visit the Ducati factory and Museum in Borgo Panigale at a reduced cost.

Admission to the event is free for accompanied minors up to the age of 18, for all participants from non-European countries and for people with disabilities and their companions.

Also for this edition, there is a special rate for young people aged between 18 and 25, who can take advantage of the Rookie rate, valid for both the day ticket and the 3-day pass.

A discounted rate is reserved also for DOC members, available only for members active for the year 2022 of the Ducati Official Clubs. More information are available by contacting the official DOC in your area. Find the one closest to you.

For Ducatisti there is also the possibility of purchasing passes at a special price by contacting the local dealer. Find the one closest to you.

Tickets are available in digital format only, are nominal and non-transferable.

For more information on ticket prices and purchasing procedures, you can visit the dedicated section of the official Ducati website.

Ducati is working to make the 2022 edition of WDW unforgettable. As the program is completed all information and updates will be available on the dedicated website, on the brand’s social channels and on the official World Ducati Week Facebook page.

#LetsRideAsOne #WDW2022

3-DAY PASS DAILY PASS Biker Pass € 100 Biker Pass € 55 Visitor Pass € 70 Visitor Pass € 45 Rookie 18/25 Biker € 60 Rookie 18/25 Biker € 35 Rookie 18/25 Visitor € 55 Rookie 18/25 Visitor € 30

For more Ducati news check out our dedicated page Ducati UK News

or head to the official Ducati UK website ducati.com/gb/en/home

