5 Super Bikes 2017

Bike junkies will always look for the latest updates of bikes. Bike news, bike racing, bike sheets, bike wallpapers bike everything! Love the thrill and the adrenaline rush be it road racing, off road racing or drag racing even starting up an old bike! Racing is about competition, progress, learning and perfecting.

Here are the 5 fastest motorbikes of 2017:

Ducati 1098S

The Ducati is one of the fastest selling motor bikes in the world. This bike being a revelation and an improvement of the Ducati1098 the power of this bike is phenomenal. And the engine is so much lighter than the previous one was, Ducati managed to shave off eleven pounds from the previous one to integrate it in this news release. On testing, the Ducati 1098S smoked four 1000CC bikes with an acceleration of 60mph in just 2.58 seconds! The key specifications are:

1099 cc liquid cooled twin cylinder engine

Marelli electronic fuel injection

Six speed transmissions

Dry multiple clutch with hydraulic transmission.

Max Power: 160 HP at 9750rpm

Torque: 123 NM at 8000 rpm

Top Speed: 169 mph

Front brakes: 330 mm discs 4 piston callipers

Rear brakes: 245 mm disc 2 piston calliper

Dodge Tomahawk

The Dodge has a strong personality. It was ranked the 1st fastest motor bike in the world. This beauty speeds up to 420mph with an acceleration of 0-60 miles an hour in 1.5 seconds! She carries 500 HP and 712 NM, 8.3 liter V-10 SRT 10 Dodge Viper engine! This bike is for those who crave speed!

Two Speed Manual Transmission

Rear brakes: Dual 508mm 16 piston discs

Front brakes: Single 508 mm 8 piston discs

Top speed: 420 mph

Kawasaki Ninja H2R

This beast was the star of the Germany Intermot motorcycle show. Being the best of the Kawasaki ninja sport bike series, the H2R track-only deviation has five hundredth and a lot of physical phenomenon than the fastest legal motorcycles.

988 cc liquid cooled, four transverse cylinder

Fuel Capacity- 17.0 Litres

Horsepower 200 hp at 11,000 rpm

Max Torque: 98.5 lb-ft at 10,500 rpm

Top Speed: 250 mph

Front brakes: 330 mm discs piston callipers

Rear brakes: 250 mm disc 2 piston callipers

Suzuki Hayabusa

Just a slight twist of the throttle will send you off flying on the Hayabusa! Containing a lightweight aluminium body, this enables incredible handling and reassuring stability.

Top Speed 248 mph

1340cc, 4 stroke, liquid cooled + 4 cylinders

6 speed constant mesh

Front Brakes: Twin brembo discs

Fuel Capacity: 21.0 Litres

MTT Turbine Superbike- Y2K

Being named the most powerful production of street legal bikes by the Guinness World Records, this monster will make your adrenaline fly off! This bike has different transmission systems and is powered by a turboshaft engine. This kind of bike is never mass produced but shaped per the buyers’ specifications.