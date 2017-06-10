Alex Marquez scorches to second home pole of the year

Alex Marquez (EG 0,0 Marc VDS) has taken a second scorching pole of the year – and second this season on home turf – in the Gran Premi Monster Energy de Catalunya, a tenth clear of Mugello winner Mattia Pasini (Italtrans Racing Team) in second. Lorenzo Baldassarri (Forward Racing Team) lines up in P3, half a second behind the two pacesetters in the hot Saturday afternoon sun in Barcelona to bounce back in style from a tough home GP last time out.

Takaaki Nakagami (Idemitsu Honda Team Asia) heads up the second row after shooting up the timesheets in the latter stages as he gets back on track after a DNF through no fault of his own in Italy, ahead of fellow title hopeful Tom Lüthi (CarXpert Interwetten) in fifth. Championship leader Franco Morbidelli (EG 0,0 Marc VDS), who also crashed on Friday, was sixth quickest.

Miguel Oliveira (Red Bull KTM Ajo) was back in the battle in sixth for the new KTM chassis, ahead of home superstar rookie Jorge Navarro (Federal Oil Gresini Moto2), who keeps some good momentum going from Italy. Axel Pons (RW Racing GP) is another home hero and lines up in P9, with compatriot Isaac Viñales (BE-A-VIP SAG Team) another to impress as he locked out the top ten.

Xavi Vierge (Tech 3 Racing) returns to action after missing Mugello in eleventh, ahead of Sandro Cortese (Dynavolt Intact GP) in P12 as quickest Suter. Simone Corsi (Speed Up Racing), Fabio Quartararo (Pons HP 40) and Marcel Schrötter (Dynavolt Intact GP) completed the fastest fifteen, with Quartararo also a crasher in the session.

12:20 (GMT +2) is go time for Moto2™, as Marquez shoots for his second home win of the year.

Moto2 Qualifying Results

1 – Álex Márquez (SPA – Kalex) 1’49.408

2 – Mattia Pasini (ITA – Kalex) + 0.107

3 – Lorenzo Baldassarri (ITA – Kalex) + 0.644