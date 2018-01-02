Product Name – Big Sur Gore-Tex Pro Jacket Tech-air Compatible

(suggested retail price – € 999.95 Euro / £ 579.99 Sterling)

Category – All Weather Riding / Adventure Touring

Description – The Big Sur is a fully featured touring jacket that is compatible with Alpinestars industry leading motorcycling airbag system, Tech-Air™. Featuring an advanced GORE-TEX® Pro Shell membrane for wind and waterproofing plus high levels of breathability, this jacket when matched with Big Sur GORE-TEX® pants, or any other Alpinestars textile touring pant, offers excellent protection against the weather as well as comfort and protection.

* Multi-material, multi-panel main shell construction designed and developed to provide optimum levels of comfort and performance for adventure rally riding.

* Compatible with Alpinestars’ class-leading Tech-Air™ airbag system. The garment is designed with stretch zones on the rear to accommodate the airbag’s inflated volume without compromising seams or materials. The garment’s ergonomic design and adjustments means that it can be worn without the airbag system for a personalized fit.

* For Tech-Air™ compatibility:

– LEDdisplay on sleeve indicating airbag’s operationalstatus, plus internal conduitfor systemvest’s ECU.

– Internal fixings plus cable conduits in order to seamlessly accommodateairbagsystem.

* Features GORE-TEX®Pro Shell three-layer construction incorporating a special high performance GORE-

TEX membrane, bonded to a strong outer material and adurable inner lining, ensuring a thin, reduced material construction with no movement between the three layers, promoting greater durability.

* Strategically positioned Armacor® reinforcements on back and forearms for durability and comfort. Armacor®’s advanced material construction means it is water and windproof while allowing high levels of moisture management.

* Class-leading protective capabilities – internally and externally –with:

– Newly developed shoulder protection features over-molded advanced TPU guard layered under the outer fabric for optimized levels of protection and comfort.

– Alpinestars race-derived, CE-approved internal elbow and shoulder protectors.

– Chest and back pad compartments with advanced poly-foam padding(CE certified Nucleon chest pads available as accessory upgrade).

* Removable thermal full lining (100-120g body, 70g sleeves). The lining is secured by snap buttons to keep lining in place.

* Hook and loopg rip closure wrist, waist and sleeve adjusters allow for highly personalized fit and helps ensure garment and its protection stay positioned close to the body in the event of a slide.

* Sleeve adjustment system allows for reduced material bunching for comfort and safety.

* Advanced ventilation system incorporates large zippered air vents on chest plus two large exhaust ports on the rear. System is designed to increase internal air flow giving the rider a continuous cooling air flow.

* New cuff closure system, features dual hook and loop grip securing system; one to customize jacket sleeves to rider’s size, plus a second for easy in and out and safe closure.

* Convenient storage options with two front waterproof hand pockets and front chest pockets.

* Large rear utility pocket features storm flap and eyelets to allow for ventilation.

* Accordions stretch inserts on elbow and rear shoulders for improved range of movement in various riding positions.

* Reflective print detailing to improve night/poor light visibility of the rider.

* Full circumference internal waist connection zipper for attachment to Alpinestars riding pants.

* Soft collar inner liner with padded edging to improve comfort.

* Innovative collar closure system subtly incorporate magnet which works to keep flap open regardless of the wind.

* Two zippered external waterproof pockets for peace-of-mind storage of documents and valuables.

Developed following more than 15 years of extensive R&D in class-leading airbag technology, starting in MotoGP and taking in over half a million miles of road testing, Tech-Air™ is the world’s first and only independent full body, dedicated airbag systems specifically designed to offer a rider protection from the first impact in an accident.

Tech-Air™ uses a sophisticated algorithm to provide critical airbag protection for the first impact, meaning the primary contact between the rider and obstacles or vehicle. The system offers unparalleled freedom and versatility. With no connections between bike and rider both systems are completely independent, meaning a rider can have full upper body airbag protection on any motorbike, regardless of make or model.

The Tech-Air™ Street system can be used for road and off-road adventure touring while Tech-Air™ Race can be used for performance track riding but also, via a system firmware swap, can be configured to run the Street settings for the ultimate in versatility.

