Eurosport Events is launching the ‘Anthony Delhalle EWC Spirit Trophy’ in order to pay homage to Anthony Delhalle. The trophy will be awarded for the first time at the 24 Heures Motos at Le Mans on 16 April.

Eurosport Events was keen to pay a strong and lasting homage to Anthony Delhalle. An Endurance world champion with the Suzuki Endurance Racing Team, Anthony was appreciated by the entire FIM EWC paddock for his talent as a rider as well as his personal qualities and his self-effacing yet combative character.

Eurosport Events has therefore created the Anthony Delhalle EWC Spirit Trophy – to be launched at the 24 Heures Motos – along the lines of the Colin McRae ERC Flat Out Trophy created by the European Rally Championship to pay tribute to the world rally champion.

The trophy will be awarded to any team or rider, whether amateur or factory-backed, who does something remarkable during the race: climbing back up the ranks, repairing a bike, helping a competitor, or carrying off a collective or individual feat. The honorary award, decided by a jury and given out after every race in the FIM EWC championship, is intended to keep the sporting spirit and character of a great rider such as Anthony Delhalle alive for a long time to come.

Anthony Delhalle’s widow Jessie Delhalle will hand out the first ‘Anthony Delhalle EWC Spirit Trophy’ after the finish of the 24 Heures Motos on Sunday 16 April.