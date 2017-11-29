The Biketek heated grip set is designed to provide efficient heat output to your hands whilst you ride on through the colder months.

Complete with multi-heat settings the grips offer the perfect heat for all conditions. A simple two button controller box can be handlebar mounted to give the rider ease of use whilst wearing gloves and riding. The detail grip pattern provides optimum feel.

Bar mounted control box

Multi-heat setting

Easy installation

Fits all 22mm handlebars (22mm left, 25mm right grip)

Supplied complete with bar-ends

RRP: £49.99

To find your nearest stockist please CLICK HERE or visit www.bikeit.co.uk

Biker Tshirts by Superbike News

