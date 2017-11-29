The Biketek heated grip set is designed to provide efficient heat output to your hands whilst you ride on through the colder months.
Complete with multi-heat settings the grips offer the perfect heat for all conditions. A simple two button controller box can be handlebar mounted to give the rider ease of use whilst wearing gloves and riding. The detail grip pattern provides optimum feel.
- Bar mounted control box
- Multi-heat setting
- Easy installation
- Fits all 22mm handlebars (22mm left, 25mm right grip)
- Supplied complete with bar-ends
RRP: £49.99
To find your nearest stockist please visit www.bikeit.co.uk
