The Biketek heated grip set is designed to provide efficient heat output to your hands whilst you ride on through the colder months.

Complete with multi-heat settings the grips offer the perfect heat for all conditions. A simple two button controller box can be handlebar mounted to give the rider ease of use whilst wearing gloves and riding. The detail grip pattern provides optimum feel.

  • Bar mounted control box
  • Multi-heat setting
  • Easy installation
  • Fits all 22mm handlebars (22mm left, 25mm right grip)
  • Supplied complete with bar-ends

RRP: £49.99

To find your nearest stockist please CLICK HERE or visit www.bikeit.co.uk

