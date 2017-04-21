British Talent Cup – The Road to Glory Could Start Here

Young riders in the British Isles can soon sign up to be part of the all-new British Talent Cup in 2018 – with registration opening on May 5th

The British Talent Cup is set to become a reality in 2018, designed as the perfect stepping-stone for riders from the British Isles to get onto the world stage and providing an opportunity like no other for young talent to progress on the Road to MotoGP™. Most races will take place at existing Dorna-run events – such as MotoGP™ and MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship weekends – and the riders will race on Honda NSF250R Moto3™ machinery. On board with the Cup are world-renowned talent scout Alberto Puig and British racing legend Jeremy McWilliams, providing an incredible structure for young riders from the British Isles to get the best possible start to their careers.

An unrivaled opportunity – and registration is opening soon!

Enrolment and selection:

Prospective participants will be able to apply online from May 5th 2017 – and the Application Form will remain available at www.britishtalentcup.com from then until June 18th.

Once riders have applied online, they may be invited to the Selection Event in August – if our panel of experts believes they could have what it takes.

This first ever selection program for the Cup will preface the 2017 British Grand Prix at Silverstone, where prospective riders will be put through their paces and the best offered the chance to race in the Cup’s inaugural 2018 season.

Some important information:

For the pre-selected riders attending the selection event, no fee will be charged to participate. Riders will only need to come equipped with racing gear and pay for their trip. Riders must be citizens of a country in the British Isles and have a date of birth between January 1st, 2001 and December 31st, 2005. Some high performance riding experience is required, but there is no specific minimum level of road racing experience. Riders who ride dirt bikes or motocross may also be developing riding skills that translate into success on tarmac, and skill is what will be tested in the selection process – not experience.

Riders that will be selected to participate in the 2018 British Talent Cup will race at no cost, they will only need to cover their travel expenses.

Dates for your diary:

Registration opens: May 5th, 2017 at www.britishtalentcup.com

Registration closes: June 18th, 2017

Applicants who will be invited to the Selection Event will be informed by July 21st.

This will take place in the week leading up to the British Grand Prix, at Silverstone.