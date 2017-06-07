Can the Spanish strike back in Moto3

There was a point to prove at Mugello for a host of riders riding on home turf in the Moto3™ field, and the victory went to the home nation as Andrea Migno (Sky Racing Team VR46) took a stunning first win. Now we race in Spain, with another armada of local riders wanting the same glory in their territory.

Migno tamed the mayhem of Mugello to take his first ever victory, just ahead of Fabio Di Giannantonio (Del Conca Gresini Moto3), and some of the hereto key title contenders suffered a little more. Joan Mir (Leopard Racing), the points leader, and Jorge Martin (Del Conca Gresini Moto3), a big rival, will be looking to hit back quick at the Catalan GP – and know the crowd will be behind them this time.

There’s a host of riders for that home crowd to cheer: Juanfran Guevara (RBA BOE Racing Team), who took his first podium at Mugello, is going into his home race on a roll – and Aron Canet (Estrella Galicia 0,0) may not have been on the podium but he was one of those who gained most; now second in the standings as we head for Barcelona. And Mir’s lead, despite a more difficult finish for the Mallorcan at Mugello, remains the same – with compatriot Canet behind him by 34 points.

The Brit amongst the Italians and Spanish, John McPhee (British Talent Team), is also now back in the groove after a solid sixth in Mugello, and after recent races, the fight at the front can surely not count out Platinum Bay Real Estate pairing Marcos Ramirez and Darryn Binder. Or Romano Fenati (Marinelli Rivacold Snipers), who always plays a role once the lights go out.

Mugello was one of the races of the millennium. Now, can Montmelo deliver the same?

Moto3 World Championship Classification

1 – Joan Mir (SPA – Honda) 108 points

2 – Aron Canet (SPA – Honda) 74 points

3 – Fabio Di Giannantonio (ITA – Honda) 71 points

4 – Romano Fenati (ITA – Honda) 68 points

5 – Andrea Migno (ITA – KTM) 68 points