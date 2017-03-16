Customise IT! Customised KTM Leather Combi by Gimoto Available Online

The one- or two-piece RSX SUIT is available as a standard version or can be personalised by the customer.

READY TO RACE – but this doesn’t just apply to motorsport. With its modern KTM PowerWear collection, KTM is also a pioneer in stylish yet practical leisure and functional wear.

In cooperation with Gimoto, an Italian manufacturer of traditional leather combis, KTM has developed a configurator that allows the KTM RSX SUIT leather combi and the RSX JACKET and PANTS to be individually designed and made to measure. For those with a less pronounced creative streak, there are also combis, jackets and pants available in the traditional white-black-orange design (available in sizes S/48 to XXXL/58).

At www.ktm.com/customleathers anyone can create their own individually designed and personalised one- or two-piece leather combi in just a few simple steps – and all for the same price as a standard suit with the same features. There are virtually no limits to your imagination and individuality: choose from a number of KTM-typical colors and add to the design with various KTM logos or your own name.

So that the tailor-made and KTM-branded leather combis made from cow or kangaroo leather fit like a second skin and feel just as comfortable, the configurator offers further options for the perforation, lining, ventilation, elastic inserts and aerodynamic hump. Shoulder, elbow and knee protectors and a pocket for the optional SAS-TEC® back protector ensure safety from both the standard and customised versions.

Whether it’s tailor-made or from the rack – a must for every KTM racer.

Online configurator: www.ktm.com/customleathers