Davide Giugliano to compete in Germany with the Red Bull Honda World Superbike Team

Davide Giugliano has been selected to race the Honda CBR1000RR Fireblade SP2 of the Red Bull Honda World Superbike Team at the Lausiztring, the venue hosting the ninth round of the 2017 FIM Superbike World Championship on August 18-20. The 27-year-old Italian, born and raised in Rome, will join full-time rider Stefan Bradl at the German’s home event.

Giugliano was able to try the WorldSBK-spec version of the new Fireblade last week at the Lausitzring, during a two-day private test the team performed alongside other World Superbike opponents. The opportunity for Giugliano to race with the team has come as a direct result of the positive outcome of the test, in which Davide provided highly valuable feedback about the bike.

Giugliano has five years of World Superbike experience with 112 races started, 14 podiums and five pole positions.

Davide Giugliano

“I’m really happy with this opportunity to race at Lausitzring with the Red Bull Honda World Superbike Team. After the good test we had there last week, I was hoping to get a chance to compete with them and I’m grateful to have received it. I’m back to a good level of form and cannot wait to get started. I would like to thank Honda and Ten Kate for making this happen and I will do my best to make this opportunity worthwhile for all of us.”