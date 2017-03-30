Ducati Performance TriOptions Cup returns for 8th consecutive year with record entry

8th consecutive year of racing

Record entry of 52 riders including two ever-present riders since 2010

New 959 Panigale makes its British Superbike race debut

New series title includes Ducati Performance

The Ducati Performance TriOptions Cup takes place at Donington Park this weekend at the opening round of the MCE British Superbike Championship. The series returns to UK tracks for the 8th consecutive year with an entry of 52 riders, a record for a BSB supporting one-make series.

The Ducati Cup takes place over eight televised rounds and sixteen races at prestigious circuits including, Silverstone, Donington, Brands Hatch and Assen and for the first time the championship will include the new 959 Panigale as well as the 899 Panigale that featured last year.

The 959 Panigale features a 955cc Superquadro engine boasting 157hp showing an increase in horsepower over the 899 Panigale of 6% and an increase in torque of 8%. The 959 Panigale has some styling changes including a wider front fairing, new tail unit, bigger air intakes and higher windscreen. The 959 Panigale also benefits from Ducati Quick Shift (DQS), Riding Mode technology including Ride-by-Wire, triple-stage Bosch ABS, Ducati Traction Control (DTC) and Engine Brake Control (EBC).

The 2017 Ducati Performance TriOptions Cup welcomes back some familiar faces including Peter Hasler (AOR/YESSS Electrical Racing) and Mark Cheetham (Highsparks Motorsport) who have been ever-present competitors since its inception in 2010.

This season will see a new championship winner, as the holder Leon Morris will not compete this year and for the first time a former champion will not line-up on the grid. The main title contenders will be Sean Neary Zoek Racing team and Rob Guiver (Ducati Romford/Hyside Racing) who finished 2nd and 3rd respectively but will be pushed to the line by the likes of Phil Atkinson (Highsparks Motorsport) and Jonathan Railton (Boast Plumbing).

The Ducati Cup will again be sponsored by Ducati TriOptions, the brand name for Ducati Personal Contract Purchase www.ducatiuk.com/trioptions_finance.do . Ducati Performance has been added to the series name promoting official Ducati accessories many of which will be seen on the bikes racing on track and are also available to purchase through your local Ducati dealer http://www.ducatiuk.com/find_dealers/index.do