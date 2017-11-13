61.17% of voters deem the new Ducati superbike the “queen” of the show

This is the thirteenth time the popular vote has been held and the ninth time it has been won by Ducati

New record of visitors number ensure the 75th edition of EICMA is a success

The Ducati Panigale V4 has won the title of “Most Beautiful Bike of Show” at EICMA 2017. Despite tough competition from a host of new bikes, this thirteenth edition of the “Vote and win the most beautiful bike of the show” competition, organised by Italian magazine Motociclismo, was won by Ducati for the ninth time.

More than 16,000 enthusiasts selected the Panigale V4 as their number one choice, making it the most popular bike among both EICMA visitors and “Motociclismo” website users. The new Ducati superbike won by a considerable margin, with 61.17% of total votes.

On the last day of the show, on Sunday 12 November, Julien Clement, Senior Designer of the Ducati Design Center and Panigale V4 project Designer, received the award on behalf of Ducati, as final highlight of an intense week of exhibition and events which have seen over 600,000 visitors at EICMA, an increase compared to 2016 and a confirmation of the positive trend coming from the motorcycle sector.