Endurance Legends set for Donington debut this weekend

The Endurance Legends motorcycle racing series will make its Donington debut this weekend (6-7 May), featuring the UKs only four hour classic endurance race and a number of star guests.

Hundreds of classic machines are expected to do battle across the weekend in a number of races, before culminating in the four hour grand finale for the European Classic Series on Sunday afternoon.

Motorcycling legends Freddie Spencer, James Whitham and Steve Parrish are among the star names set to make appearances during the weekend. Whitham and Parrish will be competing in the four hour endurance, riding alongside MCN senior road tester Michael Neeves on a Suzuki Katana machine that has been the focus of much pre-event talk, with the bike built up in full public view at the Motorcycle Live show last November. They are just one of over 50 teams entered for the race, with multiple riders sharing each machine, meaning that outright speed will need to be matched with exceptional teamwork and strategy in order to take victory.

Spencer meanwhile will be riding a Two Brothers Honda RC30 in Sunday’s race bike parade ahead of the Endurance, as well as taking part in an interview and autograph session in the Endurance Legends marquee, where he’ll also be signing his new book, Feel.

Other series in action include the Lansdowne Classic Series for 350cc and 500cc Grand Prix machines raced up until the end of 1963, which will compete three times, and two races for the International Classic Grand Prix, which will recreate the spirit of 1970s and 80s racing.

As well as superb racing action, a number of parades will take place for classic racing machinery, with over 100 bikes on display around the paddock, of which 60 will take to the track, including a selection of Barry Sheene race bikes and a large selection of iconic Honda RC45 machines.

Visitors will also be able to get on track themselves, at the Bennetts Live Arena on the Melbourne loop, where spectators will be able to experience a range of classic bikes, from early hand gear change machines from the early 1920s, right through to motorcycles from the late 70s, as well as sidecars.

Donington Park Sporting Director Bob Adams commented: “We’ve been looking forward to welcoming Endurance Legends to Donington Park for over a year, and an exciting weekend of action is in store. With hundreds of classic bikes on track throughout the weekend, and star guests from the world of motorcycling, it’s a must see event for any motorcycle enthusiast.”

Tickets for Endurance Legends will be available upon arrival at the track on both days for £17 per day, or £30 for the weekend. For more information, visit www.donington-park.co.uk.