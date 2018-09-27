FIM Europe and Dorna WSBK Organization have announced that as of 2019 the European Superstock 1000 Championship will no longer be part of the MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship.

After 19 seasons of successful racing in around Europe, with 17 different champions and six different manufacturers taking titles in the class, the decision to not continue the series, has been made following the evolution of technical regulations in WorldSBK over recent years.

Looking ahead to the future, the removal of the STK1000 category from the WorldSBK paddock will bring more value to national STK championships around Europe.

Martin de Graaff, FIM Europe 1st Deputy President explains: “We want to share our thanks to the Dorna WSBK Organization for their long co-operation with the European Superstock 1000 Championship. FIM Europe understands Dorna’s position in the development of World Superbike. We are very grateful to all participants in this class over the years, and after working with Dorna for so long, we know the development of the sport will not stand still. In many countries the STK classes are important for Regional and National Championships, and this will continue. As soon as further news will be available, it will be communicated to press, riders and all stakeholders”.

Daniel Carrera, WorldSBK Executive Director: “We want to thank all our teams and riders for their commitment and effort throughout the seasons. STK1000 has provided some sensational racing action over the years, but now are looking ahead to the future of the MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship. We now want to focus on the promotion and expansion of our three main categories”.

