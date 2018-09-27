FIM Europe and Dorna WSBK Organization have announced that as of 2019 the European Superstock 1000 Championship will no longer be part of the MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship.

After 19 seasons of successful racing in around Europe, with 17 different champions and six different manufacturers taking titles in the class, the decision to not continue the series, has been made following the evolution of technical regulations in WorldSBK over recent years.

Looking ahead to the future, the removal of the STK1000 category from the WorldSBK paddock will bring more value to national STK championships around Europe.

Martin de Graaff, FIM Europe 1st Deputy President explains: “We want to share our thanks to the Dorna WSBK Organization for their long co-operation with the European Superstock 1000 Championship. FIM Europe understands Dorna’s position in the development of World Superbike. We are very grateful to all participants in this class over the years, and after working with Dorna for so long, we know the development of the sport will not stand still. In many countries the STK classes are important for Regional and National Championships, and this will continue. As soon as further news will be available, it will be communicated to press, riders and all stakeholders”.

Biker T-Shirts UK

Daniel Carrera, WorldSBK Executive Director: “We want to thank all our teams and riders for their commitment and effort throughout the seasons. STK1000 has provided some sensational racing action over the years, but now are looking ahead to the future of the MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship. We now want to focus on the promotion and expansion of our three main categories”.

World Superbike

European Superstock 1000 Championship no longer to continue into 2019 1WorldSBK hits Magny-Cours: Re-writing the history books 1Jonathan Rea performs perfect Portuguese weekend 1Flawless Jonathan Rea extends Portimao winning streak 1Rea stamps authority on opening day at PortimaoWorldSBK 1WorldSBK returns with sensational fan entertainment 1Hyundai N to become WorldSBK Official Safety Car in 2019 1Back on the rollercoaster - WorldSBK returns in Portugal 1Scorching conditions see Rea end test with scorching pace 1Eventful opening day at Portimao as Marco Melandri finishes on top 1THAIWorldSBK Day Three - Chaz Davies scores direct hit on rivals 1Nolan prepares to back Portuguese Round 1Leon Haslam To Join KRT In 2019 1Tom Sykes and KRT to finish sporting relationship at end of 2018 season 1RiminiWorldSBK Day 3 - Rea wins breathtaking Misano Race 2 1Jonathan Rea rolls to Misano WorldSBK glory in Race 1 1Milwaukee Aprilia duo end Friday on top in Italy 1Summer sunshine and stunning fan action awaits at Misano 1Sun, Sea and SBK - WorldSBK heads to Misano 1USWorldSBK Day 3 - Masterful Rea does Laguna Seca double 1Rea roars ahead to seventh win in 2018 at Laguna Seca USWorldSBK 1USWorldSBK Day 1: Consistent Rea ends day one on top 1Welcome to America: WorldSBK takes on the Golden Gate BridgeUSWorldSBK 1WorldSBK heads to California for Round Eight of a sensational season 1Jonathan Rea And KRT Join Forces Again 1Phenomenal Alex Lowes leads Yamaha one two at Brno 1History maker Jonathan Rea grabs sweet sixtieth win at Brno 1Sandro Cortese clinches third WorldSSP Superpole of 2018 1How Jonathan Rea broke the overall victory record in WorldSBK 1Jonathan Rea takes first strike ending day one on top 1



Grid Girls Gallery by Grid Girls UK
Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – Oulton Park – May 2011Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – Oulton Park – May 2011Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – Oulton Park – May 2011Grid Girls UK models Maria and Becca working at Brands Hatch British Superbike 2011 From Grid Girls UK job and photo shoot archiveGrid Girls UK – British Superbikes – August 2011Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – August 2011Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – August 2011Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – August 2011Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – August 2011Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – August 2011Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – August 2011Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – August 2011Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – August 2011Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – August 2011Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – August 2011Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – Brands Hatch – April 2011 v4Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – Brands Hatch – April 2011 v3Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – Brands Hatch – April 2011Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – Brands Hatch – April 2011 v2MWR – British Superbikes – Brands Hatch – April 2011MWR – British Superbikes – Brands Hatch – April 2011 v5MWR – British Superbikes – Brands Hatch – April 2011 v4MWR – British Superbikes – Brands Hatch – April 2011 v3Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 17Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 17Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 18BMW - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 17Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 16Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 15BMW - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 14Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 13Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 12Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 11Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 10Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 9Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 8Kawasaki - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 7Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 6Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 5Grid Girls UK - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 4BMW - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 3Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 2Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012Motorpoint Yamaha - British Superbikes - Thruxton - September 2010Motorpoint Yamaha - British Superbikes - Snetterton - July 2010 v2Grid Girls UK - British Superbikes - Snetterton - July 2010Motorpoint Yamaha - British Superbikes - Snetterton - July 2010Grid Girls UK - British Superbikes - Snetterton - July 2010Grid Girls UK - British Superbikes - Snetterton - July 2010 v2Tyco - British Superbikes - Brands Hatch - September 2010Grid Girls UK - British Superbikes - Silverstone - October 2010Motorpoint Yamaha - British Superbikes - Silverstone - September 2010Tom Tunstall Racing - British Superbikes - s - Cadwell Park - May 2010Oulton Park British Superbikes October 2010Oulton Park British Superbikes May 2010Motorpoint Yamaha - British Superbikes - Cadwell Park - May 2010Motorpoint Yamaha - British Superbikes - Cadwell Park - May 2010Motorpoint Yamaha - British Superbikes - Cadwell Park - May 2010Motorpoint Yamaha - British Superbikes - Cadwell Park - May 2010Motorpoint Yamaha - British Superbikes - Cadwell Park - May 2010Motorpoint Yamaha - British Superbikes - Cadwell Park - May 2010Brands Hatch British Superbikes August 2010Brands Hatch British Superbikes August 2010Brands Hatch British Superbikes August 2010Brands Hatch British Superbikes August 2010Brands Hatch British Superbikes August 2010Motorpoint – British Superbikes 2010Motorpoint – British Superbikes 201010649847_10152757164453304_5223391414489763280_nDucatiMotoGP310357706_10152759357388304_3192924812658921583_o196098_10151043262382813_1645653679_nMindworks and SuzukiMindworks and SuzukiSpeedfit KawsakiNat working with Red Bull Honda in World SBKHannah working with Halsall Racing in BSBDani working with Honda Racing in World SBKDani working with Halsall Racing in BSBHoliie601542_286850204748655_236925374_n621388_447940558575471_1576202978_oHollie working with Halsall Racing in BSBJen working in British SuperbikesIndia working with Halsall Racing in BSBHolliePhoto ShootAli D in a photo shoot with Grid Girls UKMagic Bullet at Birmingham NECMarta and FerrariMaria and Marta working with Honda Racing in World SBKMaria in a photo shoot with Grid Girls UKDani and India working with Honda Racing in World SBKWSBK Silverstone 7Dani working with Honda Racing in World SBKAli D in a photo shoot with Grid Girls UKWSBK Silverstone 3Grid Girls UK photo shoot with Honda at WSBK Silverstone 1Ali D in a photo shoot with Grid Girls UKGrid Girls UK photo shoot with Honda at WSBK Silverstone 1Grid Girls UK photo shoot with Honda at WSBK Silverstone 1Ali D in a photo shoot with Grid Girls UKAli D in a photo shoot with Grid Girls UKSpecial Offer for Superbike News readers 1

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR