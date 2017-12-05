Wunderlich’s new Heated Seat for the liquid-cooled R1200GS and Adventure models offers controllable warmth, as well as added comfort and support, helping riders stay fully focussed on the road.

Ideal for those planning to ride through the winter season, the seat features a carbon heating element capable of emitting up to 40 degrees Centigrade – delivering continual, controllable and reliable heat to the exposed lower body and legs.

A distinctive concave profile and a progressive two-layer construction – a soft top layer and rigid core – helps relieve pressure on the coccyx and optimises weight distribution across the entire seat for added comfort.

Grippy cover material, combined with pin-tucks in Alcantara (a synthetic material similar in texture to suede), also features, helipng to prevent the rider from sliding around whilst on the move.

The high-strength RoburC shell resists wear and punctures, while taped and welded seams seal out the elements.

The fully integrated control is weatherproof too, and is designed to be easily accessed and used with gloves hands.

The seat also features a secure and protected storage box, ideal for carrying documents and other essentials.

The Heated Seat is suitable for the 2013-on and 2017-on R1200GS LC, and the 2014-on R1200 Adventure LC, including the new 2018 model. It comes with full instructions and everything needed to fit; and retails at £539.00 including VAT.

Contact Wunderlich’s exclusive UK partner www.nippynormans.com for details