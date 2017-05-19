Friday, May 19, 2017
Superbike News
Latest WSBK

------------------------------------------------------------------ Grid Girls Promotions

------------------------------------------------------------------

Go further this summer with Suzuki V-Strom 650 luggage offer

admin Industry News, Latest News, Manufacturers No Comments on Go further this summer with Suzuki V-Strom 650 luggage offer

Suzuki is making it easier to pack-up for a weekend holiday or continental tour this summer, by offering a free genuine Suzuki top box and tank bag with every new V-Strom 650 and V-Strom 650XT registered before the end of June.

The limited-time-offer represents a saving of over £800 for the cost of the individual items from Suzuki’s accessories range, meaning owners will have plenty of storage space for this year’s getaway.

Suzuki GB national sales manager, Jonathan Martin, said, “With the new V-Strom 650 already a great value proposition in the middleweight adventure sector, we’re making it an even more exciting and affordable choice, giving customers great value accessories that will mean their V-Strom is immediately ready for their summer bike trip. And if they haven’t got one planned, this will hopefully give them a reason to get one booked and get out there and ride.”

The new V-Strom 650 can be ridden away from Suzuki’s Flexible Finance Scheme for just £67.40 per month over 37 months, with a deposit or trade-in worth £2,750 and optional final repayment of £3,320.00 and a 5,000 mile per annum allowance.

The offer is available now, and runs until June 30. For more information click here.

------------------------------------------------------------------ Grid Girls Promotions

------------------------------------------------------------------

Like this Article? Share it!

Related Post

Suzuki Set To Entertain Fans At Road Atlanta
Suzuki Set To Entertain Fans At Road Atlanta
Suzuki announces new low-rate finance offer on SV650 and GSX-S1000 models
Suzuki announces new low-rate finance offer on SV650 and GSX-S1000 models
Suzuki’s championship-winning motocross range now on 0% finance
Suzuki’s championship-winning motocross range now on 0% finance
All-new Suzuki GSX-R1000 to Headline Manchester Bike Show
All-new Suzuki GSX-R1000 to Headline Manchester Bike Show

Leave A Response

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Twitter

Featured Teams

Quattro Plant Kawasaki

Instagram Feed

RSS GGUK Client News

Advert

Advert

Instagram

Meta

Superbike News

Copyright © 2012 - SBK News. Powered and Designed by Xpress Racing.

Free WordPress Themes