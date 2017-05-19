Go further this summer with Suzuki V-Strom 650 luggage offer

Suzuki is making it easier to pack-up for a weekend holiday or continental tour this summer, by offering a free genuine Suzuki top box and tank bag with every new V-Strom 650 and V-Strom 650XT registered before the end of June.

The limited-time-offer represents a saving of over £800 for the cost of the individual items from Suzuki’s accessories range, meaning owners will have plenty of storage space for this year’s getaway.

Suzuki GB national sales manager, Jonathan Martin, said, “With the new V-Strom 650 already a great value proposition in the middleweight adventure sector, we’re making it an even more exciting and affordable choice, giving customers great value accessories that will mean their V-Strom is immediately ready for their summer bike trip. And if they haven’t got one planned, this will hopefully give them a reason to get one booked and get out there and ride.”

The new V-Strom 650 can be ridden away from Suzuki’s Flexible Finance Scheme for just £67.40 per month over 37 months, with a deposit or trade-in worth £2,750 and optional final repayment of £3,320.00 and a 5,000 mile per annum allowance.

The offer is available now, and runs until June 30. For more information click here.