HM Quickshifter, the world-renowned leader in gear shift technology, has developed a cutting edge ‘Quickshift-Auto Blipper’ for the latest generation superbikes for more accurate and consistent gearshifts.

Although the system can have a significant effect on racetimes for both racers and trackday addicts, road riders can enjoy also a slicker, more accurate feel going both up and down the gearbox, shift after shift!

The HM Quickshifter Auto Blipper was proven in the red-hot competition of the Pirelli National Superstock Championship this year by the Tyco BMW team, helping Keith Farmer to a hard-fought title.

Developed as a direct replacement for bikes which have an ‘up and down’ quickshifter as original equipment, the HM version offers vast improvements over the OE fitment. The crucial difference is the use of an ultra-sensitive ‘strain gauge’, as opposed to the simple OE switch and spring.

The OE systems have in many cases been shown to be unreliable, whereas the HM unit has no moving parts for mechanical failure. Riders of all levels also report a lack of ‘feel’ for positive upshifts and downshifts losing much of the benefit of a quickshifter while the replacement HM unit is fully adjustable for sensitivity.

Developed to simply ‘plug and play’, the device fits directly into the existing Quickshifter port meaning the unit could not be easier to install. Suitable for both road or race (standard or reverse direction) gearshifting, it also fits both standard and aftermarket rearsets.

Alongside Tyco BMW, the HM Quickshifter- Auto Blipper has been successfully utilised by the Mototech Yamaha Endurance World Championship team and Steve Heneghan on his Reactive Parts Ducati V4S.

HM Quickshifter General Manager Ben Varley explained “We’re excited to be able to offer the benefits of HM Quickshifter ‘strain gauge’ technology to riders of the most sophisticated superbikes and exceed the qualities of the original equipment. Racers can save tenths every lap, trackday riders can concentrate on their lines whilst road riders can enjoy smoother gear changes and maximise their riding enjoyment, so it’s a ‘win-win’ for all types of riders!”

Available from £366 (inc VAT) the HM Quickshifter- Auto Blipper is available for the following machines with an ever-growing application list, to complement the full range of ‘normal’ HM Quickshifters:

BMW S1000RR (2015 on)

Ducati 1299 Panigale (2016 on)

Ducati V4 (2018 on)

Honda CBR1000RR (2017 on)

Kawasaki ZX10R (2017 on)

Suzuki GSXR1000R (2017 on)

Yamaha YZF-R1 (2017 on)

For more information on the full range of HM Quickshifter products see http://hmquickshifter.com/





