Indian Motorcycle launch an exclusive riding goggle with 100% and Dimitri Coste

Indian Motorcycle today announced the launch of an exclusive riding goggle in collaboration with 100% and Dimitri Coste. Featuring the advanced comfort and safety standards of 100%, the brand synonymous with motocross Americana, and the designs of photographer and film director Dimitri Coste, the limited edition Barstow goggle is the perfect choice to match the newly unveiled Indian FTR 1200.

Although Indian Motorcycle has previously worked with 100% and Coste independently, this is the first time all have collaborated on one project. Talking of the joint project, Andreas Geisinger, Manager of Parts, Garments and Accessories business for Indian Motorcycle, commented “We are very pleased to announce this exclusive collaboration with 100% and Dimitri Coste. The Barstow model is the perfect match for our FTR 1200 Flat Tracker, and with Dimitri Coste within the Indian Motorcycle family, it was a natural progression for all three of us. From the very beginning when we started to plan the accessories and garments for this new world of FTR, 100% were already in mind as one of our preferred collaboration partners.”

The exclusive design is based on The Barstow goggle from 100% which gains inspiration from the early days of motorcycling, fusing this classic vision with modern styling and technology, resulting in a timeless look with next level performance. A minimal frame design works in union with an anti-fog lens to increase visibility with the upper vents forcing air in and channelling moisture out to reduce fogging. Triple-layer, fleece lined face foam provides superior comfort and moisture management with a premium strap trim elevating performance and adding rich detail. Enhancing the design aesthetic are the distinctive lens shape and embossed frame pinstripe, which complements the frame contour and styling, plus premium enamel coated metal badges. Dimitri’s preferred mode of transportation off the track is his late 80’s full-size Dodge van. Dubbed the ‘Boogie Van’ it served as an inspiration for the packing of his signature goggle.

“This goggle is like the third chapter of a collaboration that started with the 100% Barstow goggle three years ago,” says Dimitri Coste, a long-time collaborator with 100%. “My tricolor checkerboard pattern was first used by 100% for a pair of white framed goggles then red the following year. It was pretty natural to bring the strongest one at the end – the black one. I was very excited at the concept of this three-way collaboration and the opportunity to bring my signature patterns to this goggle for Indian Motorcycle was an honour. I love the checkered leather piece on the strap and the strong look of the black theme.”

The 100% brand has been linked to many iconic moments that have built the roots and history of what is modern motocross. The roots of the 100% brand date back to the early 1980s when the popular logo graced the factory racing equipment of the biggest names in motocross. Thirty years later the passion for the spirit of racing remains.

Russ Koza, Brand Manager for 100%, added, “We’re excited to introduce this new collaboration with Indian Motorcycle and Dimitri Coste. Having worked with both of them before, it’s really powerful to bring everyone together on this new project and create this exclusive goggle design for the FTR 1200”.

The limited edition goggle is exclusively available through the Indian Motorcycle dealer network from the second half of October 2018. To find the nearest dealer, visit www.indianmotorcycle.eu.

