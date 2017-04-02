Joe Collier does the Ducati TriOptions Cup double at Donington Park

Debutant Joe Collier takes double victory

Neary leaves Donington pointless after crash and technical infringement

Riders and team pay respects to Mick Whalley with a minute silence

Race 2 of the Ducati Performance TriOptions Cup was preceded by a minute silence for Mick Whalley who tragically lost his life yesterday (Saturday) following a crash in Race 1. Riders, team members and friends lined up on the grid to pay their respects. The 40 strong grid were joined by a number of British Superbike riders, as well as Stuart Higgs, series director, Christopher Tait, Donington Park, Managing Director and Tim Maccabee, Managing Director of Ducati UK.

MSVR/Donington Park joint statement: Incident during the Ducati Performance TriOptions Cup race

Race 1 had seen the race end prematurely due to a tragic accident caused by a crash involving a number of motorcycles. Joe Collier of Boast Plumbing took a debut win, Rob Guiver second and Jonathan Railton securing the final podium place. All were awarded half points due to the incomplete race.

So for Race 2 Joe Collier lined up on pole sharing a front row that included Phil Atkinson (4th in race 1) and Rob Guiver. Jonathan Railton, Taryn Skinner and Louis Dawson made up Row 2. One of the pre-season favourites Sean Neary had crashed out early in Race 1 and had to make do with a fourth row start.

Railton got the holeshot from the front of Row 2 before being passed by Boast Plumbing teammate Collier but it was Atkinson who was the race leader as the riders completed their first lap. Collier then dropped down the pack before Railton made a move on Atkinson on Lap 2 to retake the lead into Coppice Corner. Railton led for several laps but Neary and Collier were climbing positions until they were swapping places right at the front. Neary was leading on the last lap and looking to make up for his early exit yesterday but ran wide allowing Collier to pass and take a double race victory and lead the championship. Neary finished 2nd and Railton took the last podium position. Neary was later disqualified after a post race technical inspection, this placed Railton in second and Guiver in the final podium position.

The Boast Plumbing victories and double podium gave Moto Rapido the first Ducati dealer award of the year.

Joe Collier (Boast Plumbing #4) – 1st Race 1, 1st Race 2

“First of all I would like to send my regards to the family and friends of Mick. The weekend has had many ups and downs but as a whole it’s been a really good frirst weekend out on the bike. We have learnt a lot about the Ducati since our first dry session in FP1 and the team worked really hard to get the bike feeling the way I wanted and for sure it’s getting there! I am looking forwards to Brands and getting the 959 Panigale to feel more like my own bike.”

Jonathan Railton (Boast Plumbing #2) 4th Race 1, 2rd Race 2

“Great podium. The first half was brilliant leading it. I thought I had a comfortable gap but had a slight issue with my right arm and was struggling to feel the brake in the end. So I lost some pace there but nevertheless held the front guys. I maybe could’ve had a chance at the end. If I sort my arm issue out for the next one we’ll be right there with the Ducati 959 Panigale. Really liking the new feel and power delivery so it’s really good. Really enjoying it.”