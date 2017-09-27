Josh Elliott to Ride Tyco BMW Superbike at Assen

Tyco BMW is delighted to announce that Josh Elliott will make his second appearance of the season aboard the team’s S1000RR Superbike at Assen this weekend, alongside Christian Iddon.

Elliott – a double podium finisher in recent weeks in the 1000cc Superstock class aboard a TAS Racing prepared Tyco BMW S1000RR – is delighted at the prospect of stepping up once again to the premier BSB class, for what is, the penultimate round of the season, at the iconic Cathedral of Motorcycling in the Netherlands.

“It’s a great opportunity, right at the time of the season when any rider wants to get noticed,” smiled Elliott, who added: “At Snetterton we were in at the deep end late on, as Christian made an eleventh hour decision not to race. This time I have a little more time to prepare” he said of his earlier season opportunity in Norfolk at round five.

Looking ahead to Assen he said: “Assen is a circuit that I love riding at, and as much as I know it will be a challenging weekend, my goal is to use every session sensibly to again acclimatise myself with the Tyco BMW Superbike; then hopefully make a good account of myself on Sunday when it matters.”

Team Manager Philip Neill added: “Josh has rediscovered some of the form that helped him win a British championship just a couple of seasons ago, and also feature strongly last year on the Tyco BMW – so hopefully that will help him this weekend when he again steps up to the BSB class.

“We all understand the size of the task for any young rider making the quantum leap to the hugely competitive British Superbike Championship, but again, we at Tyco BMW, are showing our commitment to the future, by giving these young lads a chance. It’s up to Josh now to grab it with both hands. It’s a sizeable task of course, but there’s no doubting the fact that he has the ability to do a good job.”

