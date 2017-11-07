One of the many highlights of the Kawasaki press conference at the EICMA show in Milan was welcome news of two new 125cc motorcycles set for the European market as part of 2018-year plans.

Outline concepts for the new Z125 and Ninja 125 models (which are expected to be seen in the flesh towards the end of 2018) were unveiled in silhouette form by Mr Kazuo Ota, President of Kawasaki’s Motorcycle & Engine Company.

As the central part of his keynote speech on the Kawasaki booth, Mr Ota spoke of Kawasaki’s true commitment to the motorcycle market and recognised the inherent demand for 125cc category motorcycles within the European market plus the need to augment the Kawasaki range with such machines.

“These two new models – and others under development – share unique Kawasaki styling, engineering and riding qualities that only we can deliver. Brand affinity is something we strive for. Riding their first ever kilometres on a Kawasaki is a vision we have for people taking to two wheels now and in future. Motorcycles that can either be the only machine that some riders will ever require or act as a stepping stone to a larger capacity Kawasaki – we are confident our plans address both needs,” commented Mr Ota.

As the urban transport landscape continues to change, Mr Ota’s announcement of two new machines in a sector vital to personal transport needs and market growth was noted as a welcome addition to the evolving Kawasaki range offering in Europe by Morihiro Ikoma, Director of Kawasaki Motors Europe, who said:

“Our research and development team based at our European headquarters combine dealer feedback and the results of customer focus group events. One consistent request was for more entry level machines and particularly in the 125cc or A1 licence segment. We applaud the decision to develop machines as part of the popular Z and Ninja ranges as this exactly reflects the desire and aspirations of our enthusiastic European customer base.”