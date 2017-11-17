Kawasaki UK is excited to return to the Birmingham NEC for Motorcycle Live 2017, where it will have a wide range of road and off-road bikes on display, including new 2018 models being shown in the UK for the first time.

Based around the concept of the ultimate Kawasaki showroom, visitors can find the unmissable Kawasaki stand in hall 3. As with Kawasaki’s new 2018 models, the Kawasaki stand draws from the past and looks to the future with a retro-themed area dedicated to the new Z900RS retro sport range, plus an area that reflects the cutting edge technology employed by Kawasaki in its latest models such as the new supercharged Ninja H2 SX sports tourer and new Ninja ZX-10R SE with advanced electronic semi-active suspension.

Elsewhere, visitors will be able to get up close and personal with the new Ninja 400 and the new 70kW Z900. The incredible and ever-popular supercharged Ninja H2 and H2R will both be present on the stand to wow crowds.

Opposite the main stand, show goers can find the race stand, which celebrates Kawasaki’s racing activities and success. Here visitors will be able to see a wide range of race and championship winning bikes including Jonathan Rea’s WorldSBK winning ZX-10RR, Leon Haslam’s JG Speedfit ZX-10RR, Dean Harrison’s classic TT-winning ZXR750 and Danny Buchan’s National Superstock 1000 Championship winning Morello Racing Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10RR.

During both weekends visitors to the race stand will have the chance to watch live rider interview sessions with Kawasaki racers including Leon Haslam, Tom Sykes, Danny Buchan as well as Luke Mossey, James Hillier and 2017 World Superbike Champion Jonathan Rea, among others. Interview times and stand activity will be published on the Kawasaki News UK Facebook page, and @Kawasaki_News on Twitter.

Using the #Kawacamera hashtag, Kawasaki is aiming to make every person’s visit memorable. Visitors are encouraged to photograph themselves on the Kawasaki stand and upload to Instagram and Twitter. Images tagged with #Kawacamera will be printed throughout the show for visitors to take home from the wall near the Club Kawasaki area. Anyone taking a photo that Kawasaki staff really like could win a free Kawasaki watch.

Anyone interested in learning to ride will be well catered for by Kawasaki Rider Training Services (KRTS), which is running a special show offer: everyone signing up for a reduced price Kawasaki Two Wheeled Experience will be entered into a draw to win all the training needed to get their motorcycle licence.

Kawasaki experience partners including the Lee Dunham Off Road School and Dragon Moto Tours will also be keen to meet and greet show goers for the duration of the show, and the retail shop will be stocking a range of Kawasaki clothing and merchandise.

Kawasaki UK looks forward to welcoming you to Motorcycle Live.

Motorcycle Live runs from 18-26 November at the NEC, Birmingham. Advance tickets are available until the end of today, priced at just £19.50 per adult, £12 for Seniors, £1 for 11-16 year olds* and FREE for children aged ten and under (accompanied by a paying adult). On the day tickets are £25.

To book, call 0844 581 2345 or visit www.motorcyclelive.co.uk