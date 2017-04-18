KTM RC Cup: Terrific Triple Treat at Brands Hatch

After an exciting triple header opening round at Donington Park two weeks ago, the Santander Consumer Finance KTM British Junior Cup (KTM RC Cup) returned at Brands Hatch this past Easter weekend with another tantalising trio of races.

Following on from their dominance at Donington Park with a win, second and a third apiece, Fenton Seabright, Brian Hart and Jack Nixon shone once again underneath the Kent circuit’s sunshine on their identical Cup specification KTM RC 390s. Hart took pole position ahead of Seabight, Nixon and Connor Thomson, with the top four all under a second of each other.

The weekend’s opening race saw the top four get the break off the line. Connor Thomson, looking to break the status quo, was putting in an incredibly hot pace on the championship leaders before unfortunately crashing out. The pace was incredibly fast between the leading trio and – despite Nixon claiming a new lap record in his pursuit – it was Seabright who took his second consecutive win by a mere 0.775 seconds. Hart rounded out the podium with Kade Verwey and Matthew Bower completing the top five.

The second race of the weekend began with Hart riding fast and determined to return to the top step, chased hard by Seabright with Nixon an uncharacteristically distant third. But Spanish-based Seabright made his first error of the season, crashing out unhurt on lap 7 and throwing away precious points. This gifted Hart a commanding victory, crossing the line 3.5 seconds ahead of Nixon, with Verwey grabbing the final podium spot on the last lap from Will Lathrope fourth and Bower in fifth.

Despite not finishing, Seabright’s Race 2 fastest lap put him on pole for the third and final race of the weekend and he was determined to put in a good showing. An excellent start saw him grab the holeshot into turn one but Nixon came straight on the attack with Hart in tow.

The trio slowly broke away from Connor Thomson in fourth, with the lead changing numerous times throughout the race. Eventually, Hart made a decisive move on Nixon which, couple with some bad luck with backmarkers, pushed him back to a lonely third to set up a straight battle for the win. Hart gave it everything with the 14-year old setting the fastest lap on the very last lap, but Seabright managed to just hold off, taking the win by just 0.055s, and his third from six races.

Fenton Seabright: “It feels really good to get another win and it was a shame about the crash yesterday. We’ve had a few problems this weekend but we got them fixed. I just hope to do the same at next round – apart from the crashing bit – as I’m really enjoying the KTM RC Cup!”

Brian Hart leads the series on 122 points, with Jack Nixon trailing by just five points and Fenton Seabright another six points back.

RC Cup action takes almost a two-month break and returns for Round 3 at Knockhill on June 16.

For more information visit www.ktmrccup.com

Result: Round 2 – Brands Hatch

Race 4

Fenton Seabright Jack Nixon Brian Hart

Race 5

Brian Hart Jack Nixon Kade Verwey

Race 6

Fenton Seabright Brian Hart Jack Nixon

Championship after Round 2/8