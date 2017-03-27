KTM Trick Scot – Kevin Carmichael appointed as official UK KTM stunt rider

Kevin Carmichael appointed as official UK KTM stunt rider

World renowned ‘extreme motorcycle rider’, Kevin Carmichael, has become KTM’s official stunt performer in the UK.

The Scotsman has been a professional stunt rider since 1997, becoming European champion in the same year and then clinching the title again continuously from 1999 to 2002. A regular face at motorcycle events across the world, he was the first rider to wheelie a superbike with no front wheel or forks and pioneered the use of a bar-mounted rear brake.

Looking to take his dynamic show to the next level, for his 2017 show season, Kevin, 49, will utilise a diverse range of KTM’s Ready to Race machinery, including the 690 DUKE – the world’s most powerful single cylinder – along with the new ‘Beast’ 1290 SUPER DUKE R and a 250 EXC-F enduro machine.

Kevin Carmichael said: “KTM is the most exciting motorcycle brand, so naturally I’m really happy to be working with them. Coming from an off-road background, I’ve always admired their approach to motocross and enduro and they’ve carried this individual character on to their street bikes.

“Since getting behind the bars of the 690 DUKE I’m incredibly impressed with how light and balanced the bike is and I’ve only just scratched the surface of its potential. As for the 1290 SUPER DUKE R, well, you never see those on two wheels anyway!”

Carmichael made his ‘orange debut’ at the MCN Scottish Motorcycle Show on March 11, performing heart-racing shows across the weekend event to large crowds. Throughout 2017 he will be performing at multiple rounds of the MCE British Superbike Championship. Visit Kevin’s Facebook page to find out about forthcoming shows.