Michelin Power Days Return for 2017

Following the success of Michelin track days with Terry Rymer Racing in 2016, the team are back and offering you the chance to ride 5 legendary UK circuits at an unbeatable price of just £49 when you purchase a set of Michelin Power Cup Evo, Michelin Power Slick Evo, Michelin Power Rain or the NEW Power RS in 2017 from participating dealers.

Riders are invited to attend a track day hosted by racing hero and twice World Endurance Champion, Terry Rymer. Special guests are also due to attend with the likes of Steve Parrish, Chris Walker and Gary Mason on track at last year’s events. The day will include 120 minutes of track time along with tyre technical workshops and track day tuition from Terry himself. Refreshments are included and riders will also take home a photo and limited edition t-shirt and mug.

Michelin Power Days 2017 will begin on 26th June heading back to the ever popular Brands Hatch GP circuit and on to the historic Cadwell Park on the 17th July followed by demanding Oulton Park on 26th July and back by popular demand Knockhill Circuit in Scotland on 18th August. New for this year, Michelin Power Days will also visit Bishopscourt Circuit in Northern Ireland on 22nd August.

Following the success of Michelin’s return to MotoGP, the French tyre-giant’s sports tyre expertise has been proven at the top level, resulting in the launch of the new Power RS hypersport tyre. Developed using the new ACT+ technology in casing design, coupled with new race bred compounds derived directly from Moto GP, this tyre optimises steering force and feedback. Whether on the road, or on the occasional track day, the Power RS is extremely agile, with exceptional directional stability and impeccable handling in cornering. In recent BMW Motorad tests, the Power RS set the benchmark against all its nearest rivals.

Places are subject to availability and are certain to sell out quickly. To find your nearest participating Michelin Power Days dealer and book your place visit www.powerdays.co.uk