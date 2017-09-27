MotoAmerica Announces Mazda Raceway Date
Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca announced its 2018 schedule today, including the dates of when MotoAmerica will again join the World Superbike Championship at the world-famous racing facility, June 22-24.
MotoAmerica had earlier announced its provisional 10-round 2018 MotoAmerica Series schedule with the championship set to begin for the first time at Road Atlanta in Braselton, Georgia, April 13-15, but had listed the Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca round as a TBA.
“We’re pleased with the date that Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca has given us,” MotoAmerica partner Chuck Aksland said. “The June 22-24 date fits in nicely with the rest of our schedule as it will be the first of three rounds out west, which works out well for our teams, partners and fans. We always look forward to Laguna and it’s always fun to run the same weekend as World Superbike.”
Tentative 2018 MotoAmerica Schedule
April 13-15: Road Atlanta, Braselton, Georgia
April 20-22: Circuit of The Americas, Austin, Texas
May 4-6: VIRginia International Raceway, Alton, Virginia
June 1-3: Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin
June 22-24: Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca, Monterey, California
July 20-22: Utah Motorsports Campus, Tooele, Utah
August 10-12: Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, California
August 24-26: Pittsburgh International Race Complex, Wampum, Pennsylvania
September 7-9: New Jersey Raceway Park, Millville, New Jersey
September 21-23: Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, Alabama