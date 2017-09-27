MotoAmerica Announces Mazda Raceway Date

Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca announced its 2018 schedule today, including the dates of when MotoAmerica will again join the World Superbike Championship at the world-famous racing facility, June 22-24.

MotoAmerica had earlier announced its provisional 10-round 2018 MotoAmerica Series schedule with the championship set to begin for the first time at Road Atlanta in Braselton, Georgia, April 13-15, but had listed the Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca round as a TBA.

“We’re pleased with the date that Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca has given us,” MotoAmerica partner Chuck Aksland said. “The June 22-24 date fits in nicely with the rest of our schedule as it will be the first of three rounds out west, which works out well for our teams, partners and fans. We always look forward to Laguna and it’s always fun to run the same weekend as World Superbike.”

Tentative 2018 MotoAmerica Schedule

April 13-15: Road Atlanta, Braselton, Georgia

April 20-22: Circuit of The Americas, Austin, Texas

May 4-6: VIRginia International Raceway, Alton, Virginia

June 1-3: Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin

June 22-24: Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca, Monterey, California

July 20-22: Utah Motorsports Campus, Tooele, Utah

August 10-12: Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, California

August 24-26: Pittsburgh International Race Complex, Wampum, Pennsylvania

September 7-9: New Jersey Raceway Park, Millville, New Jersey

September 21-23: Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, Alabama

