Official Car of the MCE British Superbike Championship – MotorSport Vision Racing announce a new three year partnership with BMW Group UK

BMW will provide the official course, safety and medical car fleet for the MCE British Superbike Championship (BSB) over the coming three years.

BMW will be the “Official Car of BSB” for the coming three years following a partnership agreement between BMW Group UK and MotorSport Vision Racing. The MCE British Superbike Championship is widely acknowledged as the premier domestic motorcycle racing championship in the World, and the most popular motorsport series in the UK.

The provision of Safety Cars, along with the remainder of the support vehicles, lies at the heart of the new partnership. A total of nine cars will be supplied by the Bavarian manufacturer this season, with a total of six models represented, including the revolutionary BMW i8, the marque’s most progressive sports car. Two plug-in hybrid BMW i8s will share Safety Car duties with a stunning, 370bhp, M2 Coupé this year.

The Medical Team will be equipped with an X5 and two X3 M Sport models for rapid response. The functions of Race Direction, VIP transport and the podium finishers presentation will be provided for by 5 Series GT M Sport, X5 M Sport and 4 Series M Sport convertible models respectively.

As well as the official car fleet two BMW S1000 RR motorcycles will be on hand for official presentation and media activities.

MCE British Superbike Championship Series Director, Stuart Higgs commented: “I am delighted to welcome BMW UK as premium partner to the championship. We continue to strive to provide the highest standards of organisation and presentation for MCE BSB events and this new association with BMW will enhance this.”

The full fleet will be officially unveiled at the opening round of the MCE British Superbike Championship at Donington Park on March 31 – April 2.

For more information visit www.britishsuperbike.com