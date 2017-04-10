Monday, April 10, 2017
New Summer Glove Range from Bike It

New from Bike It –  Summer Glove Range 

With a recent glimpse of the summer ahead, Bike It is pleased to announce their new range of genuine leather summer gloves. From an urban street styled cuff-less glove to race style gloves. The four different models offer the motorcyclist unbranded affordable gloves for every-day summer riding.

All of the gloves in the range are manufactured from supple cowhide leather with a reinforced palm, thumb and heel. Both thumb and fingertip guards and anti-slip palm layering also feature on all the gloves in the range.

Bike It SPYDER Summer Glove
•    Outer Shell
•    Supple cowhide Leather
•    TPR mould Protector
•    Softshell cuff
•    Polyamide plush soft-touch liner
•    Elasticated leather panels on knuckles
•    Reinforced palm, thumb and heel
•    Anti-slip palm layering
•    Thumb and fingertip guards
•    Velcro adjustment at wrist and cuff
•    TPU air vents

Colours: Black/Red, Black/Neon, Black/Grey
Sizes: Small, Med, Large, XL, 2XL
RRP: £49.99

Bike It CROSSFIRE Summer Glove
•    Outer Shell
•    Supple cowhide Leather
•    TPR mould Protector
•    Softshell cuff
•    Polyamide plush soft-touch liner
•    Elasticated leather panels on knuckles
•    Reinforced palm, thumb and heel
•    Anti-slip palm layering
•    Thumb and fingertip guards
•    Velcro adjustment at wrist and cuff
•    Reflective safety detailing

Colours: Black/Red, Black/Neon, Black/Grey
Sizes: Small, Med, Large, XL, 2XL
RRP: £49.99

Bike It TRIGGER Summer Glove
•    Outer Shell
•    Supple cowhide Leather
•    TPR mould Protector
•    Short cuffless glove
•    Polyamide plush soft-touch liner
•    Elasticated leather panels on knuckles
•    Reinforced palm, thumb and heel
•    Anti-slip palm layering
•    Thumb and fingertip guards
•    Velcro adjustment at wrist

Colours: Black/White, Black/Neon, Black/Grey
Sizes: Small, Med, Large, XL, 2XL
RRP: £49.99

Bike It REVEL Summer Glove
•    Outer Shell
•    Supple cowhide Leather
•    Maxdura upper
•    Hardshell TPR mould Protector
•    Short cuff glove
•    Polyamide plush soft-touch liner
•    Elasticated leather panels on knuckles
•    Reinforced palm, thumb and heel
•    Anti-slip palm layering
•    Thumb and fingertip guards
•    Velcro adjustment at wrist

Colours: Black/White, Black/Neon
Sizes: Small, Med, Large, XL, 2XL
RRP: £49.99

