New Summer Glove Range from Bike It

New from Bike It – Summer Glove Range
With a recent glimpse of the summer ahead, Bike It is pleased to announce their new range of genuine leather summer gloves. From an urban street styled cuff-less glove to race style gloves. The four different models offer the motorcyclist unbranded affordable gloves for every-day summer riding.
All of the gloves in the range are manufactured from supple cowhide leather with a reinforced palm, thumb and heel. Both thumb and fingertip guards and anti-slip palm layering also feature on all the gloves in the range.
Bike It SPYDER Summer Glove
• Outer Shell
• Supple cowhide Leather
• TPR mould Protector
• Softshell cuff
• Polyamide plush soft-touch liner
• Elasticated leather panels on knuckles
• Reinforced palm, thumb and heel
• Anti-slip palm layering
• Thumb and fingertip guards
• Velcro adjustment at wrist and cuff
• TPU air vents
Colours: Black/Red, Black/Neon, Black/Grey
Sizes: Small, Med, Large, XL, 2XL
RRP: £49.99
Bike It CROSSFIRE Summer Glove
• Outer Shell
• Supple cowhide Leather
• TPR mould Protector
• Softshell cuff
• Polyamide plush soft-touch liner
• Elasticated leather panels on knuckles
• Reinforced palm, thumb and heel
• Anti-slip palm layering
• Thumb and fingertip guards
• Velcro adjustment at wrist and cuff
• Reflective safety detailing
Colours: Black/Red, Black/Neon, Black/Grey
Sizes: Small, Med, Large, XL, 2XL
RRP: £49.99
Bike It TRIGGER Summer Glove
• Outer Shell
• Supple cowhide Leather
• TPR mould Protector
• Short cuffless glove
• Polyamide plush soft-touch liner
• Elasticated leather panels on knuckles
• Reinforced palm, thumb and heel
• Anti-slip palm layering
• Thumb and fingertip guards
• Velcro adjustment at wrist
Colours: Black/White, Black/Neon, Black/Grey
Sizes: Small, Med, Large, XL, 2XL
RRP: £49.99
Bike It REVEL Summer Glove
• Outer Shell
• Supple cowhide Leather
• Maxdura upper
• Hardshell TPR mould Protector
• Short cuff glove
• Polyamide plush soft-touch liner
• Elasticated leather panels on knuckles
• Reinforced palm, thumb and heel
• Anti-slip palm layering
• Thumb and fingertip guards
• Velcro adjustment at wrist
Colours: Black/White, Black/Neon
Sizes: Small, Med, Large, XL, 2XL
RRP: £49.99
To find your nearest stockist please CLICK HERE
------------------------------------------------------------------
------------------------------------------------------------------