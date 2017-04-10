New Summer Glove Range from Bike It

New from Bike It – Summer Glove Range

With a recent glimpse of the summer ahead, Bike It is pleased to announce their new range of genuine leather summer gloves. From an urban street styled cuff-less glove to race style gloves. The four different models offer the motorcyclist unbranded affordable gloves for every-day summer riding.

All of the gloves in the range are manufactured from supple cowhide leather with a reinforced palm, thumb and heel. Both thumb and fingertip guards and anti-slip palm layering also feature on all the gloves in the range.

Bike It SPYDER Summer Glove

• Outer Shell

• Supple cowhide Leather

• TPR mould Protector

• Softshell cuff

• Polyamide plush soft-touch liner

• Elasticated leather panels on knuckles

• Reinforced palm, thumb and heel

• Anti-slip palm layering

• Thumb and fingertip guards

• Velcro adjustment at wrist and cuff

• TPU air vents

Colours: Black/Red, Black/Neon, Black/Grey

Sizes: Small, Med, Large, XL, 2XL

RRP: £49.99

Bike It CROSSFIRE Summer Glove

• Outer Shell

• Supple cowhide Leather

• TPR mould Protector

• Softshell cuff

• Polyamide plush soft-touch liner

• Elasticated leather panels on knuckles

• Reinforced palm, thumb and heel

• Anti-slip palm layering

• Thumb and fingertip guards

• Velcro adjustment at wrist and cuff

• Reflective safety detailing

Colours: Black/Red, Black/Neon, Black/Grey

Sizes: Small, Med, Large, XL, 2XL

RRP: £49.99

Bike It TRIGGER Summer Glove

• Outer Shell

• Supple cowhide Leather

• TPR mould Protector

• Short cuffless glove

• Polyamide plush soft-touch liner

• Elasticated leather panels on knuckles

• Reinforced palm, thumb and heel

• Anti-slip palm layering

• Thumb and fingertip guards

• Velcro adjustment at wrist

Colours: Black/White, Black/Neon, Black/Grey

Sizes: Small, Med, Large, XL, 2XL

RRP: £49.99

Bike It REVEL Summer Glove

• Outer Shell

• Supple cowhide Leather

• Maxdura upper

• Hardshell TPR mould Protector

• Short cuff glove

• Polyamide plush soft-touch liner

• Elasticated leather panels on knuckles

• Reinforced palm, thumb and heel

• Anti-slip palm layering

• Thumb and fingertip guards

• Velcro adjustment at wrist

Colours: Black/White, Black/Neon

Sizes: Small, Med, Large, XL, 2XL

RRP: £49.99

