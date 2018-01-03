The new Montreal 3.0 jacket is just about to arrive in stock! This fully featured adventure style jacket is updated from the previous model which was awarded multiple RIDE Best Buy awards.

Features pack this jacket for comfort, visibility and fit, but it also includes Oxford’s Rainseal Tech to keep the worst of the weather at bay.

Tall Amara lined, multi-adjustable collar with neoprene edging to give a good seal with maximum comfort.

Reflective panels at the front, top and back for 360 visibility.

Ripstop and CE armour in the shoulders and elbows.

The external pocket for the armour in the elbow is designed to move less in the event of a spill.

Includes Oxford’s intelligent adjustment in the arm using elastic straps for extra flexibility and comfort when riding.

Soft Amara on the cuffs for comfort plus large adjustment gusset to keep the water out.

Two large box pockets at the front are expandable, water resistant and include hand warmers.

Generous accordion stretch panels on the rear make the jacket more comfortable to wear.

Continental Cut on the rear (extended tail) for extra weather protection.

Airflow vents on front and rear.

Hard wearing spear-toothed enduro main zip.

Thick thermal liner for extra warmth.

Oxford’s Rainseal hood enclosed in neck – when used, it will reduce weather ingress.







