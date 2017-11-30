For those women who like to have protection whilst looking and feeling good!
Using DuPont™ Kevlar® lining, these leggings offer serious protection, which includes
great abrasion resistance and CE level 2 knee protectors plus hip protector pockets
should you decide you need to upgrade.
These leggings can also be worn under normal clothing, giving you extra confidence on your ride.
– Full CE Level 2 (CE:EN1621-1-2012) knee protectors fitted
– Velcro free knee protector pockets for comfort
– Features hip protector pockets (CE hip protectors sold separately)
– Full DuPont™ Kevlar® fibre lining provides abrasion resistance
– 4 way stretch panels
– Flag stitching on the belt loops for security
– Available in sizes 8 -22
Price from: £99.99
For more info or to order click here
Biker Tshirts by Superbike News