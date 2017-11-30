For those women who like to have protection whilst looking and feeling good!

Using DuPont™ Kevlar® lining, these leggings offer serious protection, which includes

great abrasion resistance and CE level 2 knee protectors plus hip protector pockets

should you decide you need to upgrade.

These leggings can also be worn under normal clothing, giving you extra confidence on your ride.

– Full CE Level 2 (CE:EN1621-1-2012) knee protectors fitted

– Velcro free knee protector pockets for comfort

– Features hip protector pockets (CE hip protectors sold separately)

– Full DuPont™ Kevlar® fibre lining provides abrasion resistance

– 4 way stretch panels

– Flag stitching on the belt loops for security

– Available in sizes 8 -22

Price from: £99.99

For more info or to order click here

Biker Tshirts by Superbike News

