Pérez, Granado and Gómez earn poles in Valencia

This weekend the Circuit de la Comunitat Valenciana Ricardo Tormo will be the scene of the fourth round of the FIM CEV Repsol, with pole positions being taken by Vicente Pérez (Reale Avintia Academy) in Moto3™, Eric Granado (Promoracing) in Moto2™ and Francisco Gómez (Team Larresport) in the European Talent Cup.

Vicente Pérez (Reale Avintia Academy) posted the best time in the first qualifying session of 1:40.115 in the Moto3™ Junior World Championship ahead of Kazuki Masaki (Asia Talent Team) – by just 0.044 – and Andi Farid Izdihar (Astra Honda Racing Team); these three will make up the front row of the starting grid. Jeremy Alcoba (Junior Team Estrella Galicia 0.0) led Q2 with a time of 1:40.668, which was enough to earn him first slot on the second row of the grid tomorrow, ahead of Dennis Foggia (Junior Team VR46 Riders Academy) and Raúl Fernández (MRW Mahindra Aspar).

Other riders already familiar with the podium this season such as Sergio García (Junior Team Estrella Galicia 0.0), Jaume Masiá (Cuna de Campeones) and Alonso López (Junior Team Estrella Galicia 0.0) will have to work hard so as not to lose touch with the group ahead, as they start from the third and fourth rows of the grid in this double round of the Moto3™ Junior World Championship.

In Moto2™, Eric Granado (Promoracing) achieved his first pole of the season with a time of 1:36.108, repeating his strong performance at this circuit last season, where he also led off the Moto2™ European Championship race. Héctor Garzó (Team Wimu CNS) posted the best time in Q2 which puts him in second slot on Sunday, as he was in previous rounds in Albacete and Barcelona. Ricky Cardús (Team Stylobike) will close out the front row of the grid. On the second row, David Sanchís (Easyrace M2) – fastest rider in Q1 – starts ahead of Steven Odendaal (NTS Sportscode T.Pro) and Dimas Ekky (Astra Honda Racing Team). Paul Dufour (JEG Racing) was the quickest in Superstock 6000.

Francisco Gómez (Team Larresport) became the third rider this season to earn the pole position in the European Talent Cup with a time of 1:43.958, with overall leader Manuel González (Halcourier Racing) finishing second 0.11 behind. Miguel Parra (Blumaq HMA Racing) ended up third when times of the two qualifying sessions were combined. Álex Toledo (Cradle of Champions), Alejandro Díez (Team Honda Impala) and Andreas Pérez (Reale Avintia Academy) will start from the second row of the grid.

Sunday’s race schedule is as follows:

Moto3™ Race 1 (18 laps): 11.00

Moto2™ Race 1 (19 laps): 12.00

European Talent Cup race 1 (17 laps): 13.00

Moto3™ Race 2 (18 laps): 14.00

Moto2™ Race 2 (19 laps): 15.00

Cuna de campeones Race 2 (9 laps): 16.00

As ever, entrance to the paddock will be free all weekend. In addition, FIM CEV Repsol fans who go to the main access of the Circuit de la Comunitat Valenciana Ricardo Tormo paddock on Sunday morning can take part in the Pit Lane Walk. Only the first arrivals will get a pass for the Pit Lane Walk with a maximum of two passes per person. The Pit Lane Walk will take place at 10.15 am and start from outside the control tower.

In Spain, races will be broadcast live on the Movistar MotoGP channel, which will show all of the scheduled races in the Moto3™ Junior World Championship, the Moto2™ European Championship and the European Talent Cup categories. In Italy, Sky will broadcast live the Moto3™ Junior World Championship and Moto2™ European Championship races. Sport TV Portugal will broadcast live the races in all categories.

BT Sports (UK) and Eurosport, via Eurosportplayer (France, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium and Romania) will also offer coverage of the Moto3™ Junior World Championship, the Moto2™ European Championship and the European Talent Cup with a live broadcast of each of the races.

In the United States, through its digital medium Motor Trend On Demand will air races in all of the categories; while in Brazil Moto2™ European Championship fans will be able to watch the recorded races on Band Sports.

Covering much of Latin America and North America as well as France, Motorsport.com will offer live broadcasts on demand of each of the races of the three main categories, while its partner MotorSportTV will offer recorded coverage in these areas via TV.

In addition, all of the races will be aired live on the Championship’s Youtube channel.

All the race results and information about the Championship is on the official website: www.fimcevrepsol.com