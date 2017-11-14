Kawasaki UK has announced pricing and availability for its new 2018 models, revealed at the Toyko International Motor Show and Eicma during October and November.

Featuring Kawasaki’s second generation Balanced Supercharged engine, the new Ninja H2 SX sports tourer offers the phenomenal power delivery of a 200hp supercharged engine with excellent fuel efficiency, superb ride comfort, agile handling and stability. The Ninja H2 SX will be available from Kawasaki dealers in February 2018 for £15,099.

With its additional equipment including colour TFT instruments, LED cornering lights, quick-shifter and launch control, the new Ninja H2 SX SE will be available for £18,099 from February 2018. Customers can place orders immediately at any Kawasaki dealership.

The stunning new retro sport Z900RS is an up-to-date modern classic that pays homage to the legendary Z1. Providing supreme curb appeal and the true spirit of riding satisfaction, the Z900RS is available in three different colour schemes, with three corresponding prices: starting at just £9,899 for the standard mean and moody Metallic Spark Black with an extra £200 for the special edition Metallic Matte Covert Green / Flat Ebony taking the price to £10,099. The price for those choosing the stunning the Z1 inspired colourway of Candytone Brown / Candytone Orange is £10,199. All three versions will be in UK showrooms by the start of December

The new and eagerly anticipated Z900RS Café will join the Z900RS in dealers in March 2018. Thanks to its café racer-style front cowl, drop handlebar and striking Vintage Lime Green paint the Z900RS Café takes the Z900RS in an exciting new direction and will be priced at £10,349.

Joining the ranks of the Ninja ZX-10 superbike family for 2018 is the new Ninja ZX-10R SE – the first motorcycle to feature Showa’s electronic semi-active suspension, which has been exclusively developed for Kawasaki. The high-tech Ninja ZX-10R SE compliments the ZX-10R and the bike that won the 2017 World Superbike Championship, the track focused ZX-10RR, by offering comfort and performance in equal measure. The new Ninja ZX-10R SE will be available in March 2018 priced at £18,949.

Born on the street and inspired by the track, the new Ninja 400 is a lightweight addition to the expanded Ninja range. This accessible new sports bike offers excitement and ease of riding to a wide range of riders and will arrive in Kawasaki dealership in February 2018. The new Ninja 400 starts at £5,249 in Metallic Spark Black and is also available in KRT colours for £5,399.

Craig Watson, Kawasaki UK Sales Manager said:

“Kawasaki development hasn’t slowed, in fact it’s accelerating. We are entering 2018 with the most exciting range of bikes available, covering every riding style and genre, plus with the announcement of a naked Z 125cc and a 125cc Ninja due to arrive later in 2018 we also have every capacity covered.”

All of these exciting new models can benefit from Kawasaki K-Options Personal Contract Purchase (PCP) and Hire Purchase (HP) finance offers at 5.9% APR representative over three years. Benefit from our lowest APR on these latest 2018 models.

Credit is subject to status and is only available to UK residents aged 18 and over. Finance offer available through Kawasaki Finance, a trading style of Black Horse Ltd, St William House, Tresillian Terrace, Cardiff, CF10 5BH.

To view the full Kawasaki range, go to www.kawasaki.co.uk