Prosecco DOC German Round the location for WorldSBK in August

As the European season resumes from the summer break, Prosecco DOC and Dorna WSBK Organization are delighted to announce the addition in their partnership ahead of the Prosecco DOC German Round from 18th – 20th August.

Supporting WorldSBK for five seasons, but Prosecco’s history goes back a lot further than this. Prosecco was first recorded to have been enjoyed as far back as 1754, hailing from the Karst hills above Trieste in Italy. But it was in 2009 that Prosecco was granted Controlled Designation of Origin (DOC) status, and in November that same year Prosecco DOC was born, which guarantees the top quality of Prosecco around the world.

In recent years Prosecco DOC showed a steady growth, and in 2016 it reached significant results: producing 410 million bottles, selling 308 million of those to the foreign market making it truly a world company.

Local fans will flock to see home hero Stefan Bradl (Red Bull Honda World Superbike Team) make his return to Lausitzring, as he will hope to make some improvements on a steady start to his WorldSBK campaign. Fighting off world championship leader Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki Racing Team) and last year’s double race winner Chaz Davies (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati), the battle out on track won’t be one to miss.

Stefano Zanette, Chairman of the Consortium for the Protection of Prosecco DOC states his delight: “The partnership with WorldSBK started 5 years ago, and is showing all its potential, as confirmed by the increasing results in term of visibility and popularity. It could be said this sport doesn’t relate to the agricultural world to which Prosecco belongs, but the partnership is giving us a lot of satisfaction, and a strong one. It is fantastic to be the main sponsor of the German round, as Germany is one of Prosecco DOC’s most important markets”.

Marc Saurina, WorldSBK Commercial and Marketing Director adds: “Prosecco DOC is a vital partner of our series, and to have them continue to back us as an Event Main Sponsor is something we are thrilled about. Continuing our strong relationship with a company who shares similar values to WorldSBK – producing excellence – is something that means a lot to us and we look forward to another successful Prosecco DOC German Round”.