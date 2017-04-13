Racing And More Slated For Road Atlanta

The Suzuki ECSTAR Championship at Road Atlanta promises two things: On-track racing action second to none; and three days of non-stop entertainment both on and off the famous 2.5-mile racetrack that snakes its way through the hills of Braselton, Georgia.

On track, the three days at Road Atlanta, April 28-30, will feature all five of the classes that make up the MotoAmerica Series – Superbike, Superstock 1000, Supersport, Superstock 600 and the spec-class KTM RC Cup – in what is round two of the 10-round 2017 Series. Practice will begin on Friday, April 28, at 8:30 a.m. and will run throughout the day, concluding with KTM RC Cup Qualifying from 4:30 to 5 p.m.

Saturday, April 29, will feature qualifying sessions for all classes, including Superpole for the premier Superbike class, and four races – the Supersport/Superstock Last Chance Qualifier, the first of two Supersport/Superstock 600 races and race one of the Motul Superbike class, which includes the Superstock 1000 race.

On Sunday, April 30, it’s more of the same: Tons of racing. The day will start with warm-up sessions with the first race scheduled for 10:45 a.m. with the Supersport/Superstock 600 Last Chance Qualifier. The action runs in quick succession from there with the second KTM RC Cup race, the WERA 1000 Superbike race running back to back before a break in the on-track action until 2:25 when the Supersport/Superstock 600 race gets rolling. The day will conclude with the grand finale – the second Motul Superbike/Superstock 1000 race.

Off-track, there’s enough going on to make your head spin. For starters, Suzuki will hold demo rides throughout the three days at the Suzuki Village while vendors fill the J&P Cycles Marketplace, offering the latest and greatest in goodies for you and your motorcycle.

VIP Full Throttle Ticket holders will get Escorted Hot Pit Access throughout the weekend, starting on Friday from 11:20 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. Spectators can also be wowed by watching members of the media get their thrill rides on the back of the Dunlop M4 Suzuki Two-Seater behind former Superbike racer Chris Ulrich. And the next best thing to riding on track happens at the Yamalube Lean With Us Photo Booth, where spectators get the chance to take the ultimate “selfie” onboard a Yamaha YZF-R6.

Friday comes to a close with a Bike Night Kick-Off Party that will be held at Mountain Motorsports at the Mall of Georgia from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

On Saturday, Mini Moto exhibitions will be run on and off throughout the day at the National Streetbike Freestyle Championship Area, the site of the National Streetbike Freestyle Championship main events, which will be held that evening from 5 to 7:30 p.m.

Fans can catch up with their favorite riders during the Dunlop Paddock Autograph Session, featuring the ATL Drum Academy, from 12:45 to 1:45 p.m. At 2 p.m., attention turns back to the racetrack for Opening Ceremonies, performed by Ben Moseley and the Riverside Military Academy.

You can keep the kids entertained with free Strider bike demo rides in the Family Fun & Strider Adventure Zone, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

VIP Full Throttle Ticket holders get the chance to be on the starting grid for the two Motul Superbike races, the first of which gets rolling at 3:10 on Saturday. Those same VIP Full Throttle Ticket holders get preferred podium viewing after the raced and can attend the post-race press conference in the media center.

The day ends with the Deep Eddy Vodka Saturday Night Fan Party at the National Freestyle Championship Area, featuring Ben Moseley and the Contraband from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Corral Ticket Holders, meanwhile, take part in their Parade Lap from 5:15 to 5:30 p.m.

Sunday is another day packed with activity with the Dunlop Paddock Walk and Autograph Session taking place from 12:40 to 1:40 p.m. while that day’s Dunlop M4 Suzuki Two-Seater rides feature customers who have paid via charitable donations.

At 1:20 p.m., the National Streetbike Freestyle Championship Stunt Show will be held on the front straight, just prior to the Opening Ceremonies featuring Mona Abboud and the Riverside Military Academy. The second premier Motul Superbike race will begin at 3:30 p.m.

Mark your calendars and join us at Road Atlanta, April 28-30, for round two of the 2017 MotoAmerica Series, the Suzuki ECSTAR Championship at Road Atlanta. For tickets and more information,

Click Here.