Rins & Miller break out of Old Melbourne Gaol

Ahead of the Michelin® Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix, Jack Miller (EG 0,0 Marc VDS) and Alex Rins (Team Suzuki Ecstar) faced a race against time to get to Phillip Island – locked up in Old Melbourne Gaol in the capital of Victoria and looking for a way out.

Media interest was high as the two were put behind bars in one of the most famous prisons in Australia, with the place once having housed the nation’s most notorious outlaw – Ned Kelly. With a Grand Prix to get to, the riders were quick to befriend a prison guard and begin plotting their escape.

Handed a book with a key to their cell concealed inside, Miller and Rins managed to sneak out and into a laundry cart; then driven out of the jail grounds and into the street. After a quick costume change, the two jumped on their bikes and took off for Phillip Island.

They should make it in time, with action for this year’s Australian GP firing up at 10:00am (GMT +11)!