Rookie Ray ready for MCE British Superbike debut with Buildbase Suzuki

19-year-old Bradley Ray will become the youngest rider to feature on the 2017 MCE Insurance British Superbike Championship grid when the Ashford-based contender makes his debut with the Buildbase Suzuki team, lining up on the all-new GSX-R1000R this season.

Ray celebrated third place in last year’s Dickies British Supersport Championship, claiming six race victories and a further six podium finishes in his opening campaign in the series, after rapidly progressing through from the Pirelli National Superstock 600 and British 125 Championships.

Ray has also experienced competition on the World stage; lining up as a wildcard at his home round of the Moto2 World Championship at Silverstone in 2015 after racing in the Red Bull Rookies Cup, alongside the MotoGP World Championship, achieving a win and four podium finishes.

Ray said: “I am really excited about moving up into the Superbike class; it will be a totally new experience for me and I can’t wait to get started. We had a good season in Supersport last year and I felt I learnt a lot. I am expecting it to be tough moving into the Superbike championship, but it’s important to make the step up now.

“Suzuki have put a lot of work into the new bike and I am looking forward to our first test. I want to get my head down, learn together with the team and hopefully surprise a few people before the end of my first season.”

Buildbase Suzuki Team Manager, Chandler Warren-Gray commented: “We’re delighted to have Brad join the Buildbase Suzuki team for 2017. Following his successes in the Dickies British Supersport Championship last year we feel this is the right time for him to make the step up the Superbike class and we want to help make that move as easy as possible with a great team and a great bike behind him.

“He is one of the brightest young talents in UK racing at the moment and it’s what the championship needs; we are confident in what Brad can achieve and look forward to kicking things off at Donington Park.”

