Saroléa chases podium in the TT Zero with its electric Superbike

Saroléa are delighted to announce that, once again, they will be at this year’s Isle of Man TT races contesting the TT Zero with their exotic SP7 carbon racebike. This will be the fourth time that Saroléa have taken part in this prestigious event and the team aims to build on their previous experience and produce their best result to date.

Since last year’s TT, the SP7 has evolved considerably and a great deal of innovation has taken place. Much work has been done on the dyno bench and the bike has been subjected to a rigorous testing programme – on and off track. This year’s preparation has been more intensive than ever before and Saroléa will be going to the TT confident that the work they have been carried out will reap dividends.

As last year, Yorkshireman Dean Harrison will be at the controls of the SP7 around the demanding TT course. Dean is an experienced road-racer and has put in many laps of the famous TT course. His circuit knowledge will be a vital element as the team chase their first IOM podium.

Dean Harrison

“This is my fifth year at the TT and the second time I will be riding the Saroléa SP7. I love the TT and for me, it’s the main event of my season. Every year, I learn more about the course and I think I will still be learning until the time I stop. Since last year, the team have made significant improvements to the SP7 and so I am excited to find out what they have done. The SP7 bike is heavier than a conventional bike, so it’s going to be physically more demanding, but I am in good shape and I ready for this challenge. My aim for this year is a podium and I cannot see any reason why that may not be possible.”

To commemorate this year’s IOM TT, Saroléa are offering fans and supporters the possibility to purchase a limited edition illustrated print. Each print will be numbered and available for sale at the TT and from their webshop.