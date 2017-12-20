Youthstream has recently visited the venue of the 2018 MXGP of Turkey in Afyonkarahisar. The goal of the visit was to check the track and facilities which was very successful leaving Youthstream extremely impressed with the new host.

The new venue is at the entrance of the town of Afyonkarahisar, and in the newest part of the area, which is full of recently opened hotels, shopping centers, hospitals, and more. The city hold hundreds of years of archeological artifacts that reflect the culture and arts, with century-old structures, and caves formed over millions of years.

The motocross track itself is part of a brand new and impressive Sports Complex for the MXGP of Turkey. The complex also includes a jet ski pond, football fields, jogging tracks, and an olympic swimming pool, and all of which will be available to MXGP.

Apart from the venue and its surroundings it was clear that there has been great cooperation between the organizer and the Turkey Motorcycling Federation giving Youthstream renewed confidence in this highly anticipated event.

The combination of cooperation, a touristic city and an impressive venue are sure to make the 2018 MXGP of Turkey in Afyonkarahisar this 2nd of September one not to miss!

